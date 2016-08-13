You sure knew your news last week!
- More than 90 percent of you recognized the image of a skydiver jumping from 25,000 feet without a parachute.
- 85 percent of you correctly answered the question about millennials and sex.
- Most of you also seem to be paying close attention to the Olympics — we have another question from the games this week.
So let’s get started.
(Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)
In a ruling on medical marijuana, the federal government:
declined to weigh in on the decades-old policy debate.
said its prohibition was no longer necessary.
said the drug's therapeutic value had not been proved.
loosened restrictions on the drug for some patients.
(Michael Dalder/Reuters)
Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps said the purple bruises all over his body were from:
corking.
circling.
cupping.
clipping.
Court documents show that Bill Cosby is now facing accusations of sexual assault from how many women?
10.
25.
60.
100.
If elected, Donald Trump said he would make this fully tax deductible:
child-care costs.
summer vacations.
education costs.
health-care costs.
A suicide bombing in Quetta, Pakistan, killed more than 70 people, wiping out many of the city's:
lawyers.
doctors.
teachers.
engineers.
As tensions with the West rise, the president of this NATO country met with Russia's President Vladimir Putin to look for a new source of support.
China.
Ukraine.
Turkey.
Syria.
In 2015, Hillary Clinton's running mate, Sen. Tim Kaine, and his wife, Anne Holton, reported total income of:
$3.2 million.
$793,233.
$313,441.
They haven't yet released their tax returns.
An Iranian nuclear scientist who mysteriously turned up in the U.S. six years ago and returned to Iran months later:
returned to the U.S. again.
was declared a national hero.
defected to Canada.
was executed.
To boost its online sales, Walmart has agreed to buy this company for $3.3 billion:
Ebay.
Jet.com.
Sephora.com.
Alibaba.com.
Beawiharta/Reuters
In a new study, scientists say this event masked the rate of sea level rise:
A global drought.
A volcanic eruption.
An unexpected stretch of cold weather.
None of the above.