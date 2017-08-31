Toby Rannigan traveled form Dallas to help residents of West Houston recover from historic floods. (Dalton Bennett,Patrick Martin/The Washington Post)

CROSBY, Tex. — The remnants of Hurricane Harvey carried its wrath up the Mississippi Delta on Thursday, but not before hammering the Gulf Coast with more punishing cloudbursts and growing threats that included blasts and “black smoke” at a crippled chemical plant and the collapse of the drinking water system in a Texas city.

While local officials described the blasts early Thursday at the plant in Crosby as “chemical reactions” and not “massive explosions,” federal authorities used dire language to describe the impact of the fumes from the plant.

The chemical plume in Crosby is “incredibly dangerous,” William “Brock” Long, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said at a briefing Thursday morning. But the Harris County sheriff, Ed Gonzalez, claimed whatever fumes were released were “not anything toxic” — raising baffling questions about the level of danger even as authorities sealed off surrounding areas and imposed a no-fly zone over the plant.

Houston saw its first signs of relief in the blue sky and slowly draining waters, but the storm’s fury was far from over to the east and beyond — with flash flood watches posted as far away as southern Ohio. The National Weather Service said 4 inches of rain was expected to soak parts of Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee with up to 10 inches possible in some isolated areas in western Tennessee.

In Crosby, on the northeast outskirts of Houston, two blasts rocked a chemical plant left without power by floodwaters, the facility’s French operators said, citing Harris County officials. “We were notified by the Harris County Emergency Operations Center of two explosions and black smoke coming from the” plant, said a statement by the company, Arkema.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office reported “a series of chemical reactions” and “intermittent smoke” at the facility; a county official said there weren’t “massive explosions,” and instead referred to the reactions as “pops” followed by fire.

Still, the operators Arkema warned that more blasts could come. “A threat of additional explosion remains,” said the statement.

Authorities on Wednesday set up an evacuation zone in a 1.5-mile radius from the plant. But the risks could also could be carried by the winds.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that one deputy was hospitalized after inhaling fumes from the plant, while several others sought medical care as a precaution. Shortly after 7 a.m., the sheriff’s office said seven deputies were still being evaluated at a hospital, while eight others had been released.

Harris County police described the vapors as a “nontoxic irritant.”

The plant manufactures organic peroxides, a family of compounds used in everything from pharmaceuticals to construction materials such as counter tops and pipes. But the stores must remain cold otherwise it can combust.

A variety of federal agencies have warned about the dangers of organic peroxides the Crosby plant produces. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration warns that “contact of organic peroxides with the eyes should be avoided. Some organic peroxides will cause serious injury to the cornea, even after brief contact, or will be corrosive to the skin.” It added that “many organic peroxides also burn vigorously.”

An earlier study done for the Environmental Protection Agency found that organic peroxides are skin and eye irritants and could also cause liver damage.

Administrator Brock Long says the Federal Emergency Management Agency is still assessing the full scale of the impact of the Crosby, Tex., chemical plant explosion. (The Washington Post)

An even greater potential dilemma faced the city of Beaumont near the Louisiana border after the water system pumps failed after being swamped by spillover from the swollen Neches River. A statement from city officials said a secondary water source from nearby wells was also lost.

To the east — in the town of Orange, Tex. — the water rose so high and so fast that people had to rush from their homes.

“It was unbelievable,” said Robin Clark, who was ferried, along with her mother and three dogs, out of her home on a volunteer’s boat.

Dozens of rescued residents stood in a pelting rain outside a Market Basket supermarket waiting for what was next.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Keeleigh Amodeo, 15, who was waiting with her sister and mother.

She and others had been told they would be getting on a bus and be taken to a shelter. Where? No one knew. And the buses had failed to show yet. Several people noted that another shelter in town had to be evacuated after it was flooded.

Orange and other small West Texas communities were rendered islands as Harvey dumped record amounts of rain. Interstate 10, which runs close by, was closed to everyone but volunteers in pickup trucks with boats and emergency personnel. Two to three feet of water covered parts of the interstate, while the storm’s death toll had risen to at least 37 people and was expected to increase.



People examine the damage in Port Arthur, Tex., on Wednesday after Harvey impacted the area. (Lee Powell/The Washington Post)

Particularly hard-hit was the coastal city of Port Arthur, which local officials said is now largely underwater. Officials estimated that water had entered a third of the city’s buildings.

Max Bowl, a bowling alley and arcade, had become a way station for residents fleeing the rising water — a dry place with food, water and donated clothing. Getting to the building required a boat on one side to navigate the deep waters. On the other, all it took was a good pair of boots to wade through ankle-deep water.

Overhead, Coast Guard and military helicopters flew past.

Coast Guard Adm. Paul Zukunft said that authorities are still "very much in the emergency response phase" during a news conference on Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 31. (Reuters)

“It’s been chaotic, to say the least,” said Mason Simmons, a mechanical engineering student at Lamar University, standing with a group of friends and family on the curb of Max Bowl. They were working as volunteers to help people off boats or out of pickup trucks.

Simmons said he’s seen hundreds of people in the roughly six hours he’d been at the bowling alley. Someone nearby said one boat rescued 60 people.

“I think the most incredible part is it’s been community organized, really,” he said. “There’s no one person leading anything. We’re just doing what we can.”

Inside Max Bowl, some people slept at the edge of bowling lanes. Luggage and plastic bags filled with clothing competed for space with racks holding bowling balls.

In nearby Beaumont, roads flooded and businesses shuttered as large parking lots were eerily empty. The carpet of a fifth-floor Hampton Inn was soggy after strong winds blasted rain through the inner workings of the room’s air conditioner Tuesday evening.

Fast-food restaurants and other eateries were closed around the hotel, leaving evacuees wet, stranded and hungry.

Hotel staff laid out impromptu ingredients of the classic Texas dish of Frito pie: chili, ground beef, Fritos and tortilla chips, canned cheese and jalapeños, sending its guests back to their rooms full and earning gratitude the next morning. A Hampton Inn employee confirmed Wednesday the chili was served without beans, a faithful rendering of the traditional Texas recipe.

Others still sought supplies elsewhere. The Energy Department said Thursday it would release 500,000 barrels of crude oil from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help with fuel supplies in storm-ravaged areas. It is the first emergency release from the reserve since 2012, the Reuters news agency reported.



Cots are set up in the Burton Coliseum as volunteers prepare for Harvey evacuees in Lake Charles, La., on Wednesday (Jonathan Bachman/Reuters)

New Orleans officials on Wednesday expressed relief that the city did not land in Hurricane Harvey’s destructive path and encouraged residents to support for those impacted by the storm in Texas.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu noted that Houston welcomed many displaced New Orleanians after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

“This week marked the 12th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina,” Landrieu said. “No city was more welcoming for the citizens of New Orleans than the people of Houston. … This is our opportunity to begin to pay it forward and support those who stood by us.”

Landrieu said that, since Katrina, the city had erected among world’s largest storm surge barriers and most powerful pumping stations. Though pumps had failed in days before Harvey made landfall, city officials said 93 percent of the city’s drainage pumps are now operable.

Officials announced that the 2017 AdvoCare Texas Kickoff game, which was set to take place in Houston and feature the Louisiana State University and Brigham Young University football teams, will instead be held this Saturday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Proceeds from tickets, concessions and parking will still go to organizers in Texas, said Stephen Perry, chief executive of New Orleans’s Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“We’re not doing this for us. We’re doing this for Texas,” Perry said.

Evacuees and volunteers at Purple Heart Recreational Center's ad hoc shelter described the conditions Aug. 29 in Lake Charles, La., where Tropical Storm Harvey continues its downpour. (Tom Moore,Monica Akhtar/The Washington Post)

But the state of Louisiana did not escape Harvey’s deluge completely. Mike Steele, communications director of the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said 368 evacuees are being sheltered in the Lake Charles area, with that number growing as people are brought in from communities on the Texas-Louisiana border.

Officials opened Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles to handle the overflow of people displaced from their homes, including Texas residents.

State officials said Louisiana has offered to provide additional shelter space to Texas and is prepared to take on as many as 3,400 Texans in Shreveport.

Firefighters in west Houston had to wade and swim through chest deep floodwater to rescue a family inside burning house. But then, things got more dramatic. (Dalton Bennett/The Washington Post)

Louisiana residents themselves were suffering from power outages, and Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) said hundreds of roads across the state were flooded.

“Southwest Louisiana, for now, remains the center of gravity as it relates to this storm in Louisiana,” Edwards said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon. “I would again remind people in Louisiana that we have another 24 hours or so before this storm is out of our state.”

Berman reported from Washington. Todd C. Frankel in Orange, Tex., Lee Powell in Port Arthur, Tex., Ashley Cusick in New Orleans, Leslie Fain in Lake Charles, La., and Brian Murphy and Steven Mufson in Washington contributed to this report.