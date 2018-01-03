A brutal winter storm began pummeling the East Coast on Wednesday, bringing snow to Florida and Georgia along with forecasts of bone-chilling temperatures expected to follow across the eastern United States.

The powerful storm prompted dire warnings from meteorologists and government officials alike, as authorities shut down schools, grounded flights and closed roadways throughout the Southeast.

Snow and freezing rain in the Southeast on Wednesday is only expected to be the beginning. The storm is forecast to travel up the coast, bringing snow to the Mid-Atlantic and then possibly blizzard conditions in New England on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. After that’s done, forecasters warn, a powerful cold will follow.

“Bitter cold and dangerous wind chills to persist into the weekend,” the National Weather Service said in a warning Wednesday morning.

[ ‘Bomb cyclone’ to blast East Coast before polar vortex uncorks tremendous cold late this week ]

The storm was already beginning to cause issues for travelers, halting dozens of flights through airports in the south. Airlines bracing for the weather had already begun issuing waivers for travelers heading through essentially the entire East Coast, allowing people to change their flights without any fees.

As the storm began to grind across the East Coast, it brought wintry weather to unusual places. Snow fell Wednesday on Tallahassee, Florida’s capital, and stretched across the border into Georgia. The Raleigh, N.C., office of the National Weather Service reported that the temperature dropped to 9 degrees on Wednesday morning, tying a record low set on the same date in 1887.

RARE SIGHT: it's snowing in Tallahassee FL for the 1st time in 28 years. @NWSTallahassee measured 0.1" of snow/sleet on their roof @floridastate at 8:30 AM. Video via 904 Happy Hour. #snow #flwx#frozenAmerica pic.twitter.com/dG5uMrTcpM — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) January 3, 2018

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal (R) declared a state of emergency for 28 counties, warning that the snowfall and freezing rain could melt and then refreeze, “producing additional ice related hazards.” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) said that while it was hard to predict the snowfall totals, the impact could make it treacherous for people to drive.

Further south, Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) ordered transportation crews to prepare state roads and bridges amid the winter storm warnings and advisories issued across the Sunshine State.

“As this weather system moves through state, families and visitors across North Florida should prepare for potential hard freezes and below-freezing travel conditions,” Scott said in a statement.

Roadways were already shut down by the storm across parts of the Southeast. Florida officials said they closed a stretch of Interstate 10 because of the weather, while a number of roadways were closed in Georgia.

#SNOW in @CityofValdosta - Valdosta police report that all bridges and overpasses in the city are closed due to ice and snow. Thanks for the photo and video Addison Archer. @wfxl @NWSTallahassee#gawx pic.twitter.com/n3dXxUO8ay — Kerri Copello (@KerriWFXL) January 3, 2018

The storm essentially meant that many Floridians, more accustomed to seeing schools closed for hurricanes, had snow days this week. Leon County, which is home to Tallahassee, shut down schools Wednesday. About three hours away, Alachua County canceled classes on Wednesday and Thursday due to the warnings of freezing rain, dangerous roads and black ice.

“Closing schools is not a decision we make lightly,” the Alachua school system said in a statement. “We recognize that it’s a real headache for families, but safety has to be the first consideration.”

This story will be updated throughout the day.