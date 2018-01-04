A historically powerful winter storm churning up the East Coast brought snowfall and gusting winds to a wide swath of the United States on Thursday. Airlines canceled thousands of flights and schools and offices were shuttered, while forecasters issued dire warnings for the millions of people still in the storm’s path about the cold days ahead.

The storm strengthened into a “bomb cyclone,” the dramatic name for what happens when a storm’s pressure plummets as it explosively intensifies — and this particular storm is among the most explosive ever observed on the East Coast.

After first blasting the Southeast with cold and snow, dropping up to 6 inches on the Carolinas, the storm hugged the coastline and continued to head north. The National Weather Service said the monster storm “will continue to rapidly intensify through Thursday night,” moving quickly up the East Coast. And while the heaviest precipitation is expected to remain over the Atlantic Ocean, some of the “significant snow” will impact areas stretching from North Carolina to Maine, the Weather Service said Thursday.

That exact impact will vary depending on where you are. The nation’s capital saw a light dusting, while New York City is forecast to receive as much as 8 inches of snow. By mid-morning, 7 inches had fallen in Farmingdale, N.Y. , about 35 miles east of midtown Manhattan, with more falling in parts of neighboring Suffolk County.

In New England, forecasts were even more dire, warning of potentially more than a foot of snow and possible blizzard conditions. Blizzard warnings stretched from Connecticut to New Hampshire. Philadelphia may see up to 6 inches of snow, with double that in areas farther east like Atlantic City, forecasters said. In New Jersey and Delaware, authorities said Thursday morning that between 1 and 2 inches of snowfall was falling per hour. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph — and possibly as high as 60 miles closer to the coast — helped contribute to “very dangerous conditions,” the Weather Service said.

Already, the storm has frozen daily routines for scores of Americans, closing roads, schools and offices alike. More than 4,500 flights on Thursday were canceled, according to FlightAware.com, most of them traveling through airports in Boston and the New York area, key hubs in the national aviation system. Airlines offered travelers waivers allowing them to rebook without paying fees. Amtrak reduced its service in the Northeast, cutting down on trains between New York and Boston, while canceling other trains between Washington and Norfolk, Va.

Some people looked at the snow and the forecasts and simply called it a day. In New York, at Tom’s Restaurant — the diner with an exterior made famous by the show “Seinfeld” — cab driver Brooks Sissay gave himself the day off. He hunkered down at the diner’s counter with a cup of coffee and a pile of newspapers.

“I’m 68 years old and I can’t do it any more,” Sissay said. “I might have driven in the snow when I was younger but not now.”

The streets of Times Square were clogged with snow, as wind whipped the flakes across the bright electronic billboards circling the tourist attraction. Tourists still showed up, taking selfies and throwing snowballs despite the harsh conditions.

Casey and Austin Sergent, a brother and sister from Columbus, Ga., braved the elements to line up at the TKTS booth so they could purchase tickets for a Thursday matinee of “The Phantom of the Opera.”

“It’s beautiful,” said Casey, 20, who was visiting New York for the first time. “I’m amazed that everything functions here unlike Columbus where everything shuts down when it snows.”

Not everything functioned, though. School systems canceled classes from Florida to Massachusetts in response to the storm. The New York City school system — the country’s largest — was shuttered Thursday, along with schools in Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore and the District.

The federal government opened late, and other state and local government offices also delayed their openings or were closed for the day. The NHL canceled a hockey game scheduled in Boston, where temperatures are expected to drop to the single digits, between the Bruins and the Florida Panthers, who normally play in an area where temperatures will reach the high 50s on Thursday.

When the snowfall stops, authorities warn that an even more dangerous situation will follow: painful cold. The storm will pull brutal polar air in its wake, causing temperatures to plummet to as much as 40 degrees below normal across the East Coast.

Many locations in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast are expected to see record-low temperatures Friday, with highs only reaching the single digits and teens in some places. By Saturday, much of New England could wake up to subzero cold, a particularly dangerous situation for anyone who loses power during the blizzard conditions.

Still, before that happened, it was business as usual for convenience stores and pharmacies in Hartford, Conn., with bright “OPEN” signs that were the only things visible amid blinding snow. Pauline Taylor, a CVS employee, had been working at the store since 7 a.m. Thursday morning and was shrugging off the snowstorm as another day in New England.

“I got my boots, big coat and long johns. It’s fine,” Taylor said. “We never close unless the electricity goes.”



A man walks his dog through the empty streets of Boston as snow begin to fell Thursday. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Jesse Macauley, a 37-year-old student from New York City, sat at the bar Thursday at the Burlington Airport, about to catch one of the few flights out. He’s been in Vermont visiting family and is headed to Lake Tahoe, where he grew up. He feels as though he’s escaping another Arctic blast, but much of the past week or so has been that way in Vermont, where it was a relatively balmy 18 degrees outside the airport.

“I do feel like I’m escaping,” he said. “This is the coldest weather I’ve ever experienced in my life. I never thought 23 above zero would be a pleasant temperature.”

He had been visiting his dad and stepmother, and there was a lot of baking, cooking, eating and drinking — all inside. They were able to escape over New Year’s but it didn’t help: They went to Saratoga Springs, N.Y., where it was negative 8 degrees.

On Wednesday, places from Florida to the Carolinas saw levels of snow and cold they had not encountered for decades. This chill extended into the water. More than 80 sea turtles in Florida had to be rescued from the St. Joe Bay, about 50 miles south of Panama City, because they can go into shock by the frigid water temperatures, which were below 50 degrees. A marine rescue institute said it expected to rescue up to 300 sea turtles during the cold snap and relocate them to warmer waters in the Gulf of Mexico.

With the storm continuing its inexorable march north, governors in Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia declared states of emergency, some warning of the bone-chilling cold still to come.

“Those frigid temperatures can be dangerous, particularly for people who may lose power during the storm,” Gov. Roy Cooper (D) said Wednesday. “Also, these colder temperatures will make it harder for first responders and transportation crews.”

Cooper’s state was already experiencing both this week. Raleigh saw temperatures drop to 9 degrees on Wednesday, tying a record set in 1887, while Pinehurst area saw 6 inches of snowfall, among the highest tallies logged this week in the southern states, according to the National Weather Service.

Jason Samenow and Dana Hedgpeth in Washington; Katie Zezima in Burlington, Vt.; Danielle Douglas-Gabriel in Hartford, Conn.; and Vera Haller in New York contributed to this report, which was first published on Thursday morning and will be updated throughout the day.

