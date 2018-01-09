At least five people are dead in Southern California, where houses have been swept away and thousands have fled as a rainstorm brings floods and mudslides to the scorched landscape.

Rescuers found five bodies throughout Santa Barbara County on Tuesday, with more in danger across the region as floods, debris and mud flow down barren hills.

“It’s bad,” said Amber Anderson, a spokeswoman for Santa Barbara’s incident management team, which is overseeing rescue efforts.

Anderson said she didn’t know where in the county the five dead were recovered, but local news stations have reported fatalities in Montecito, a coastal community north of Los Angeles, where the floodwaters submerged houses and a toddler was feared to have been swallowed in a sheet of mud.

Montecito and Carpinteria were the worst-hit communities in the county, Anderson said. Evacuations had been ordered in both towns on Monday, she said, but only a small fraction of residents actually left.

The destruction this #CAstorm left is unbelievable. This is #Montecito along East Valley Road and also along Olive Mill Rd. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/mRfx2oj0ZG — Fabiola Ramirez (@_FabRamirez) January 9, 2018

A storm brought powerful wind and rains across much of the state on Monday — including to areas left barren after weeks of huge wildfires.

Officials had warned that the storm could send mud and debris cascading down scorched hillsides into neighborhoods, and those fears were realized Tuesday.

“Creeks that normally would be dry would turn into raging rivers of mud and debris and large rocks and trees,” Robert Lewin, director of the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management, told the Associated Press. “They’ll destroy roads, they’ll take out homes.”

In Los Angeles, about 700 families living along fire-scorched hillsides have been ordered to evacuate, according to the AP. Some were nevertheless caught in floods or injured Tuesday. Rescuers were forced to use helicopters because trees and power lines had fallen across roads.

The #LARain Is Moving Fast. Officers were responding to help with evacuations. Within seconds their vehicle was consumed by the mud. All officers are safe. pic.twitter.com/qJzJFvNoT9 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 9, 2018

Thousands more fled their homes in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, the AP reported. Sonoma and Mendocino counties, where previous blazes had destroyed entire neighborhoods and killed dozens of people, were both put on watch for flash floods and slides.

The National Weather Service advised that much of Southern California will remain in danger until at least Wednesday, when the storm is expected to move east, and the rain should taper off.

In the meantime, the Weather Service offers this ominous advice: “If you can look uphill from where you are and see a burned-out area, you are at risk.”

This post has been updated.

Read more:

‘It was a view of hell’: The wildfire raging in California was named after their small college — it started that close

The grim scope of 2017’s California wildfire season is now clear. The danger’s not over.

Fire and fear stretch across Southern California as wildfires rage from Ventura to San Diego