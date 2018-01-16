Four South Carolina law enforcement officers were shot early Tuesday during an hours-long incident that began with a domestic violence call, authorities said.

It began shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, after deputies responded to reports of a man assaulting a woman at a home outside York, S.C., about 35 miles southwest of Charlotte, York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris said at a news conference.

By the time officers arrived at the home, the male suspect had already fled on foot, Faris said. A K-9 unit was dispatched to search for him.

Around 1:07 a.m. Tuesday, in an area near the home, the suspect opened fire and struck an officer from the K-9 unit, Faris said. That officer was rushed in a deputy’s vehicle to Piedmont Medical Center in nearby Rock Hill, S.C., Faris said.

Multiple agencies then began “actively looking for the suspect” and issued emergency alerts to area residents, Faris said.

Two hours later, around 3:30 a.m., the suspect opened fire again and struck three more officers, the sheriff’s spokesman said.

In all, three York County sheriff’s deputies and one York police officer were shot, authorities said.

Two of the injured deputies were flown to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte by helicopter, and a third officer was transported to the same hospital by ground, Faris said.

Authorities did not release the names of the injured police officer and sheriff’s deputies, nor their injuries or conditions.

“I’m just trying to gather my thoughts,” Faris said. “There’s a lot of officers that are concerned about our deputies . . . The main concern is for our guys who are in the hospital right now. We could really use your prayers.”

The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Christian Thomas McCall, was taken into custody. Faris did not say whether McCall had a criminal history or a history of domestic violence.

McCall also sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Faris said.

Please pray for the York PD Officer and York County Sheriff’s Deputies who were shot early this morning. — York Police Dept. (@YorkSCPD) January 16, 2018

