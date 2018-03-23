

Debris litters the sidewalk in front of the Harlem building where firefighter Michael R. Davidson died. (Kevin Hagen/AP)

A New York City firefighter was killed while attempting to put out a five-alarm fire late Thursday night on a movie set in Manhattan, officials said.

New York Fire Department officials said in a statement that 37-year-old Michael R. Davidson was fatally injured while trying to beat the blaze.

The fire broke out in an unoccupied building in Harlem that was being used in director Edward Norton’s film, “Motherless Brooklyn,” starring actors Alec Baldwin, Willem Dafoe and Bruce Willis, according to CBS New York.

Davidson was separated from his unit as they battled the fire that broke out in the basement of the former jazz club, according to the Associated Press. Officials said the 15-year FDNY veteran from Engine Company 69 was rushed to a hospital in Harlem, where he died.

“Our city lost a hero tonight,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted, adding: “The prayers of 8.5 million New Yorkers are with his wife, his four children and his loved ones.”

“Sick to my stomach,” de Blasio’s press secretary, Eric Phillips, wrote Friday morning on Twitter.

We are saddened by the loss of @FDNY Firefighter Michael R. Davidson. FF Davidson died serving the people of #NYC and will forever be a hero. We stand with our brothers and sisters at the FDNY as they grieve for their brother and continue to watch over the city. #Neverforget pic.twitter.com/bpEiTiTlfe — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 23, 2018

Following the tragic news, the film’s producers said in a statement that “our hearts ache in solidarity” with Davidson’s family.

“A fire broke out tonight in the building where we were shooting our film,” the statement read, according to ABC News. “Our production was towards the end of our working day and had dozens of people working on site, when our crew noticed that smoke was coming into our set and into other parts of the building from below us. As soon as we noticed smoke coming up into our set, our crew immediately alerted the fire department and began alerting residents of the building even as we evacuated our cast and crew.”

The producers said a firefighter “lost his life battling the blaze that grew, and our hearts ache in solidarity with his family.”

“New York City firefighters truly are the bravest in the world,” the statement said. “We watched firsthand with astonishment as they charged into the smoke to make sure all were safely out and then fought to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading, putting their lives on the line as they do every day. The FDNY are real life super-heroes and have our boundless admiration and gratitude.”

The film, which is scheduled to be released next year, is about a private detective with Tourette’s syndrome who tries to solve his best friend’s murder in the 1950s in New York.

Davidson, a husband and father of four children, had been cited for bravery four times, according to the fire department.

This post has been updated.