

Duwin Perez-Cordova (Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center)

Authorities in New Mexico are looking for a prisoner who’s facing several charges, including attempted murder, and was mistakenly released in downtown Albuquerque.

Duwin Perez-Cordova, 27, had been in custody since December on charges including attempted murder, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, aggravated battery, racketeering and conspiracy. Candace Hopkins, a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque, said Perez-Cordova used another inmate’s personal information to trick jail employees into releasing him. At about 2 a.m. Sunday, he walked out of the facility and got on a bus used to take released inmates to the city’s downtown.

Perez-Cordova was dropped off near Albuquerque’s Civic Plaza, roughly a half-hour drive from the detention center, and has not been found since. Jail staff realized the mistake about three hours later, Hopkins said.

“Obviously, right now, the focus is getting the inmate back, but there is going to be an extensive investigation into how this happened,” Hopkins said. “Obviously, that’s very important to us because we need to look at our practices and policies, and see what we can do to stop this from happening in the future.”

All inmates at the detention center wear a bracelet that contains their personal information, including birth date and Social Security number. It also has a bar code that is scanned every time inmates get their commissary or access medical services. Inmates are supposed to wear the bracelets during all hours of the day, including when taking a shower, and should not be able to remove them, Hopkins said.

After Perez-Cordova escaped, his cell mate told jail officials that his bracelet was missing. Hopkins said it’s still unclear if Perez-Cordova stole it, and if he did, how he was able to remove it from his cell mate’s wrist.

Perez-Cordova was also being held on a federal warrant. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Perez-Cordova was arrested on Dec. 14 after he shot someone at an Albuquerque laundromat and carwash. He locked himself inside an apartment, but eventually surrendered to authorities. The Marshals Service said he drove a stolen vehicle and used a stolen shotgun at the time of the shooting.

“The citizens of Bernalillo County and the City of Albuquerque are safer because a habitual, violent criminal offender is behind bars and will be held accountable for the crime committed,” the Marshals Service said in a news release announcing Perez-Cordova’s arrest.

Perez-Cordova has an extensive criminal history and had previously been deported, the Marshals Service said.

Online court records show he had previously pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools and injuring or tampering with a motor vehicle. Sentencing in that case had been on hold pending the outcome of other cases against Perez-Cordova.

Hopkins said she does not know yet if the inmate whose personal information Perez-Cordova used was scheduled to be released Sunday. A judge has issued a warrant for Perez-Cordova’s arrest.

The Metropolitan Detention Center said Perez-Cordova had several tattoos on his elbow and left arm, including two money signs, an Impala sign and “RIP Marcus.” He also goes by different aliases: Gilbert/Gilberto Rodriguez, Duwin Perez and Duwin Cordova-Perez.

Those with information about his whereabouts are asked to call the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department at 505-789-7000 or 911.

