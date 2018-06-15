

Law enforcement officials investigate the scene of a shooting Thursday in a parking lot behind a dentist’s office in Westminster, Colo. (David Zalubowski/AP)

Police in a Denver suburb are investigating a shooting that left a boy dead and three others, including his brother and mother, injured.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon outside Comfort Dental in Westminster, Colo., north of Denver. Police found the victims in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.

The boy later died. His mother and brother are in critical condition, police said. A fourth victim, a man unrelated to the other three, is expected to survive.

The gunman, whom police have not named, had initially escaped, but was caught a few hours later. Police found his vehicle, a 2010 Toyota Corolla, about 40 miles away.

Police have not explained the motive behind the shooting, or if the suspect knew the victims, whose names also have not been released. A spokeswoman for the Westminster Police Department has not responded to requests for comment Friday.



Police found the victims in a parking lot behind a Colorado dental clinic lot suffering from gunshot wounds. (David Zalubowski/AP)

The owner of a nearby car shop told NBC affiliate KUSA that he heard at least seven gunshots and watched a man run down a sidewalk near the dental clinic.

“Like somebody was taking their time aiming at whatever they were shooting it,” Shaun Licius told KUSA. “It wasn’t like they were out just shooting targets.”

James Sisneros said he had just dropped off his daughter at another dental clinic nearby when he heard gunshots. The nearby clinic was placed on lockdown as police interviewed witnesses, he told NBC affiliate KUSA.

“They let me know my daughter is okay, so it’s some relief,” Sisneros said. “But it’s still stressful because she’s still locked inside.”

For Sisneros, the shooting left him feeling uncertain.

“In today’s world you never know where it’s going to happen, whenever someone loses their trigger,” he told CBS Denver.

