

Debra Jones, left, on Wednesday looks over the lot in East Pittsburgh, Pa., where she says she saw a police officer fatally shoot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop during a confrontation late the night before. (Keith Srakocic/Associated Press)

A 17-year-old was fatally shot by an East Pittsburgh police officer on Tuesday as he fled a car that the officer had pulled over, officials said Wednesday.

The police were investigating a drive-by shooting that had occurred about 15 minutes before when they pulled over a silver Chevrolet Cruze at about 8:40 p.m. that matched a description given by a witness, according to Coleman McDonough, the police superintendent of Allegheny County, which is investigating the East Pittsburgh Police shooting.

The driver was ordered out of the vehicle and directed to the ground, McDonough said, as two other people in the car fled from the vehicle by foot.

The East Pittsburgh officer fired at the suspects, striking one of them several times, McDonough said. The 17-year-old, who McDonough did not identify, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died at 9:19 p.m. The driver of the car was later released, McDonough said, while the second man who fled remains at large.

Video taken from a neighbor’s window captures the shooting in chilling detail. A silver car is visible as both of its front doors open; two police cruisers are located behind it with their lights flashing. An officer appears to stand behind the police car’s open doors with his arms out in front of him. A man in a gray shirt flees from the car, running away from the police vehicles. He makes it about 10 feet before a gun goes off, firing three shots which drop him to the ground. The other man fleeing does not appear to have been hit.

The woman taking the video gasps.

“Why are they shooting him?” she says. “All they did was run, and they’re shooting at him.”

McDonough said Rose was shot three times “in various places on his body.” He would not say if Rose was shot in his back. Officers in East Pittsburgh, a suburb 11 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, do not wear body cameras or have cameras on their cruisers.

This story will be updated.