Nearly three dozen children and three adults at a summer camp in central Florida were rushed to hospitals Thursday after they mysteriously became ill, authorities said.

Highlands County Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor said that 33 children and three parent chaperons at 4-H Camp Cloverleaf in Lake Placid became nauseated and started vomiting; some of those sickened, Bashoor said, also experienced headaches and fevers.

One child who had been vomiting passed out, which prompted a 911 call, he said. Then, he said, “like dominoes, kids started throwing up.”

The campers were transported to two hospitals for treatment, though Bashoor said it’s still unclear what happened. He said it could have been food-related or caused by norovirus or an amoeba in the water, but health officials and hospitals are still trying to determine the cause. If the illness was caused by an amoeba or norovirus, he said, medical personnel would probably treat the ill with antiviral medications.

Heather Kent, interim associate 4-H program leader in the state, said that the campers and their families “have been our No. 1 priority.”

“It’s not unusual for a couple of kids to get sick, especially if they’re not used to being in the outdoors. But it’s typically not 25 percent of the camp,” she said, noting that 120 children attended the camp this week.

Kent said administrators are still waiting to find out the cause of the illness but are already planning to have crews sanitize the grounds.

Authorities said on Twitter that Highlands County Fire and Rescue responded to a “mass casualty incident” Thursday night at the camp, where 17 children were being evaluated.

But the number continued to rise — to 26, then 30, then 33, plus the three adults.

Highlands County update: 26 children have been transported to areas hospitals - NONE are serious at this time. Children from Charlotte, Desoto, Sarasota, Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami Dade Counties are attending. Additional children are being evaluated. — Highlands County Fire and Rescue (@HighlandsFL_FR) June 22, 2018

Continuing update: 30 Children and 2 adults transported, several more being evaluated. The situation is stable, with no cause identified or suspected at this point. — Highlands County Fire and Rescue (@HighlandsFL_FR) June 22, 2018

Final update: 33 children and 3 adults transported to 2 area hospitals. No cause determined at this time, investigation turned over to Health Dept. Last EMS units leaving scene — Highlands County Fire and Rescue (@HighlandsFL_FR) June 22, 2018

Bashoor said the 33 children, ages 8 to 15, are from six counties across the state.

The children, along with dozens of others, were attending a week-long summer camp in Lake Placid and were scheduled to return home Friday morning, he said.

Most of those who were hospitalized have been released, Bashoor said, though one may have been kept in the hospital for treatment.

Read more:

For single working parents like me, summer isn’t all fun and games

What counselors wish parents knew before summer camp