Nine people, including some refugees, have been injured after a man went on a stabbing rampage at an Idaho apartment complex, according to Boise police.

Police responded to a call shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, local time, about a knife-wielding man at an apartment complex. Within five minutes, officers arrived and took a suspect into custody, police said.

Once there, police found nine victims — inside and outside the apartments — and rendered first aid. All were taken to a hospital, police said, and at least four had life-threatening injuries.

Among the victims were members of Boise’s refugee community, police said.

“As you can imagine, the witnesses in the apartment complex along with the rest of our community are reeling from this attack,” Boise Police Chief William Bones said in a statement. “This incident is not a representation of our community but a single evil individual who attacked people without provocation that we are aware of at this time.”

“Our hearts go out to the victims who are in the hospital tonight,” Bones added. “Please keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers.”

Police identified the suspect only as a 30-year-old man who was being questioned by detectives to ascertain a motive.

This report will be updated.

