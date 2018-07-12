The pool at the Indianapolis apartment complex had the reputation of being a place where nonresidents could swim on a hot day, resident Shayne Holland said. In an attempt to beef up its security, managers at the River Crossing at Keystone apartment complex began to require swimmers to prove residency. But not everyone got the memo.

That’s why Holland was perturbed Friday when a woman dressed in black asked him “with a slight attitude and a little bit of sass” if he lived there, he told The Washington Post on Thursday. Holland has lived in the complex for 17 months, according to a local news report.

In a widely seen video, Holland, who was sitting by the pool, declines to tell the woman his address, instead showing her his key. Then a woman identified as Candice Clingerman, the manager of the apartment complex, approaches the pair.

Holland, who addresses Clingerman by her first name, asks her, “Why do I need to give this lady I don’t know my address?”

“I showed her my key, Candice. What else did I have to do?” he continues, later adding that “I just feel like I’m not welcomed.”

Holland later learned that the woman was security hired by the complex to enforce the no-nonresidents-swimming rule, according to a local ABC affiliate. When Holland said he no longer wants to continue the conversation, Clingerman asks him to go.

“There is a sign that says that I can ask for anybody to leave,” Clingerman said in the video.

“I could see the frustration [the guard] had,” Holland told The Post. “I do feel like I was racially profiled. [Candice] doesn’t know how to relate to black people.”

Clingerman did not respond to requests for comment.

In a statement, Barrett & Stokely, the parent company of the complex, said it had apologized to Holland.

“We do not allow discrimination of any kind and will ensure that all of our current and future staff continue to receive fair housing and implicit bias training,” Alex Stokely, president of the company, said in a statement.

“We are disappointed that we weren’t able to handle this situation in a way in which everyone felt respected and understood.”

It is unclear when the policy was put in place and how the company attempted to inform residents of the new security measures.

