Officer Tyrone Andrews lost his battle with cancer on July 14. A week later, his fellow Dallas police officers were up before the sun, escorting the 27-year veteran’s body to his hometown in Louisiana, which would serve as Andrews’s final resting place.

Sr. Cpl. Earl “Jamie” Givens, a motorcycle officer with the traffic unit, had one of the most dangerous jobs of the endeavor.

He rode ahead of the mass of vehicles, using his motorcycle and flashing lights to block traffic from entering Interstate 20 until the procession passed.

He had stationed his motorbike at the entrance ramp on Bonnie View Road on Saturday morning when tragedy struck.

A speeding Kia Sportage smacked into the motorcycle officer, then crashed into a nearby concrete barrier, police said in a press release.

Photos from the Dallas Morning News showed the aftermath: a trail of debris leading to Givens’s battered motorcycle, which came to rest against an I-20 guardrail. The Sportage sat a few yards away, crumpled against the concrete divider.

Other officers in the procession rendered aid, trying to keep Givens alive until paramedics arrived, but it was too late. He was pronounced dead when he arrived at Baylor University Medical Center.

“We are just asking you to keep the Givens family in your prayers,” Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall said at an early-morning news conference. “Keep the Dallas Police Department in your prayers. Keep the city of Dallas in your prayers.”

Dallas police said the driver of the Kia SUV was Adrian Breedlove, 25. He’s charged with intoxicated manslaughter and with unlawfully carrying a weapon. He was being held in jail on $76,000 bail. It was unclear if he had hired or been appointed an attorney.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office said the crash is still under investigation, according to Dallas/Fort Worth CBS-affiliate KTVT, but “any charges referred to our office in this matter will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Our hearts are broken once again. Please pray for the Givens family and for the brave @DallasPD officers who protect us every day. https://t.co/7UEcrqjNNy — Mike Rawlings (@Mike_Rawlings) July 21, 2018

Fred Frazier, vice president of the Dallas Police Association and a friend of Givens for 15 years, reflected on the irony of the tragedy.

“He was a great guy with a great big heart,” Frazier told the Dallas Morning News. “How tragic could this be?”

Frazier said that Givens was heavily involved in the Assist the Officer foundation, which works to provide additional support to officers injured on the job.

According to the Morning News, motorcycle officers are vulnerable while assigned to escort duties.

In 2008, Sr. Cpl. Victor Lozada, 49, died in a crash while working traffic for the motorcade of then-Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.) during her campaign for president, Reuters reported. Reporters in a bus following Clinton’s car saw Lozada shortly after the accident, lying in a pool of blood.

Givens’s death was the second line-of-duty death in Dallas this year. Officer Rogelio Santander, a three-year veteran, was killed on April 25, according to CBS News. Santander, his partner, Crystal Almeida, and a security officer at a Home Depot store were all shot while trying to arrest a 29-year-old on an outstanding warrant. The other victims survived, and the assailant was arrested after a 5-hour manhunt.

On Saturday, three months after Santander’s killing, Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings summed up the city’s mourning in a tweet:

“Our hearts are broken once again.”

