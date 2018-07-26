Two Georgia police officers caught on video using a coin-flip app before deciding to arrest a motorist were fired Thursday, according to local media reports.

Courtney Brown and Kristee Wilson, who both worked as officers for the Roswell Police Department in suburban Atlanta, were given termination memos on Thursday after police officials found that they violated the department’s policy, according to Fox 5 Atlanta reporter Jaclyn Schultz.

Both officers have the option to appeal their terminations, according to the memos. The Post was unable to reach Brown and Wilson for comment late Thursday night.

The two officers had been on leave since officials became aware of the April incident, which was captured on Brown’s body camera.

[Two police officers flipped a coin to decide the fate of a driver — and arrested her]

As previously reported by The Post, the officers used the coin-flip app after debating what to do with the driver, Sarah Webb, whom they had pulled over for allegedly speeding:

The officers ticked off Webb’s potential violations. Too fast for conditions. Reckless driving. Webb’s speed was not captured by radar, Brown concedes, but Brown’s speedometer crested 90 to tail Webb in the city about 20 miles north of Atlanta. “What do you think? Just tickets?” Brown asks Wilson, as Webb sits in her sedan just a few feet away during the stop in April.

The officers then opened an app and set the terms of the flip: heads arrest, tails release.

Though the result was tails, they still arrested Webb. The video shows her sobbing as Brown leads her back to the patrol car.

Webb’s case has since been dismissed.

