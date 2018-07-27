A raging wildfire in Northern California grew dramatically on Thursday and Friday, killing at least two people battling the blaze, forcing scores of residents from their homes, destroying more than a dozen buildings and threatening thousands more.

“This fire is extremely dangerous and moving with no regard to what’s in its path,” Cal Fire Chief Brett Gouvea said.

The Carr Fire’s growth has been explosive. On Thursday morning, the blaze was burning across 20,000 acres, fire officials said. By Friday morning, it had more than doubled in size, spreading across an area the size of the District of Columbia.

Authorities said 65 structures had been destroyed, 55 more damaged and nearly 5,000 were threatened. Cal Fire said the blaze began Monday afternoon and was caused by “mechanical failure of vehicle,” although the agency did not elaborate.



A firefighter works to battle the Carr Fire at a home in Redding, Calif., on Thursday. (Daniel Kim/Sacramento Bee/AP)

“The fire became very active throughout the evening,” Cal Fire said in a statement early Friday. “Firefighters continue to work aggressively to build containment lines around the Carr Fire. Their efforts have been hampered overnight due to extreme fire behavior and challenging wind conditions.”

The fire agency warned that these conditions included forecasts calling for high temperatures and ongoing dry weather. The National Weather Service said Friday that a red flag warning — which indicates a heightened fire risk — would remain in effect until midnight, with gusting winds and low humidity expected to potentially fuel a “dangerous and rapid spread” of fire. Temperatures were also supposed to reach the low triple-digits on Friday.

“A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior,” the Weather Service said.

[Climate change is supercharging a hot and dangerous summer]

The fire had created an apocalyptic scene, turning the sky a haunting orange color streaked by plumes of smoke. Officials said they had dispatched more than 1,700 fire personnel, including dozens of fire crews, more than 100 fire engines along with bulldozers, helicopters and vehicles to deliver water.

At least two of these personnel were killed, authorities said. A firefighter from the city of Redding was killed as a result of the Carr Fire, California officials said in a statement Friday. The firefighter would not be identified until the next of kin was notified, and authorities did not release further details.

A privately hired bulldozer operator was killed while battling the fire, Cal Fire reported, although this person was also not immediately identified while their next of kin was contacted.

“The operator was working on an active section of the Carr Fire,” Gouvea, the incident commander, said at a news briefing. “The fire community is extremely heartbroken for this loss.”

Gouvea also said there were additional firefighters and civilians injured, although he did not provide further details on these people or their conditions.

Last year, the Thomas Fire — which grew to be the largest in California history — eventually burned across more than 280,000 acres. One firefighter responding to that blaze was killed — Cory Iverson, a 32-year-old with Cal Fire who left behind a pregnant wife and a 2-year-old daughter.

The Carr Fire burned across a stretch of California about two hours south of the Oregon border. In Redding, which is home to about 91,000 people, officials ordered some residents to evacuate and warned others to remain vigilant, saying, “The situation may change rapidly and unexpectedly.” Late Thursday, the city said its electric utility would be shutting down power to most of north Redding at the request of fire authorities “and to maintain system stability due to multiple line outages.”

Authorities urged other residents in nearby areas to evacuate and said more evacuation orders could follow.

“This fire is making a significant push into the northwestern portion of Redding,” Gouvea said. “We ask everyone to heed evacuation orders and leave promptly.”

Sharon Stapleton of Shasta, Calif., said she and her husband were awakened when law enforcement officials came to their door in the middle of the night telling them to evacuate.

“There was no thinking about it,” she told the Redding Record Searchlight newspaper, adding that she would spend most of her 71st birthday outside a shopping center awaiting word on their home.

“We thought earlier our house was okay, but now we don’t know,” Stapleton said. “It doesn’t sound good.”



Firefighters discuss plans while battling the Carr Fire in Shasta, Calif., on Thursday. (Noah Berger/AP)

Journalists covering the fire also had to respond to the blaze. Power went out at the Record Searchlight newspaper, while the news station KRCR had to evacuate its offices for a period of time.

Gov. Jerry Brown (D) declared a state of emergency in Shasta County, warning that Carr fire “continues to threaten critical infrastructure” and saying that “high temperatures, low humidity, and erratic winds have further increased the spread of this fire.”

Brown had also declared emergencies in other counties as the state battled multiple raging fires. The Ferguson Fire, which forced officials to close the Yosemite Valley through at least the weekend, had burned across more than 45,000 acres and was 29 percent contained as of Friday morning. The Cranston Fire in Riverside County had burned across 11,500 acres and was 3 percent contained at the same time, officials said.

At the edge of #GOESEast's view yesterday, the satellite captured smoke from the deadly #CarrFire erupting near Redding, CA. NOAA satellite real-time imagery: https://t.co/P1F11zXUHI pic.twitter.com/nLolHmpP9R — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) July 27, 2018

Further reading:

The grim scope of 2017’s California wildfire season is now clear. The danger’s not over.