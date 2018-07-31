

Parking enforcement officer Jorge Delgado, photographed on the day he was accused of ticketing an amputee and using racial slurs. (U.S. District Court in Massachusetts, via Daniel Rice)

A man sued the city of Brockton, Mass. this month, claiming a parking enforcement officer tried to ticket him for using a handicapped spot, despite the fact he is an amputee. When Sean Williamson protested the ticket, he claims, the officer hurled racial slurs at him, then told police he’d pulled a knife, which led to Williamson’s arrest and a year-long criminal ordeal before a judge threw the charges out.

The following account is based on police and court documents included in Williamson’s federal lawsuit, as well as interviews and other reporting.

On a gray March morning last year, Sean Williamson pulled his Accord up behind a health center in Brockton, Mass., and parked in a handicapped spot.

The 41-year-old let his pregnant wife out for her doctor’s appointment, according to a federal lawsuit, and waited in the car with his young son, his thoughts, and the prosthetic he has worn since he lost a leg as a teenager.

It was not quite noon when Williamson looked up and saw Jorge Delgado standing over his windshield, wearing a traffic enforcement uniform and writing him a ticket.

Certain events now come into dispute. Delgado would later tell investigators that he hadn’t seen a handicapped parking permit on the Accord, nor had he noticed that Williamson — a Jamaican-born man whose dreadlocks stood out — was still inside the car.

In his lawsuit, Williamson said that the permit was hanging from his rear-view mirror, though his lawyer told The Washington Post it may have been on his dashboard.

In any case, he had a permit; a photograph of it is now included in the court file. So he got out of the car to show Delgado.

By all accounts, the two men argued over whether Williamson should still receive a ticket. They argued at length and heatedly for several minutes, two witnesses in the parking lot would later tell police. And at some point in the argument, police wrote, everyone present heard the parking officer call Willamson a n——.

“You f—ing [n-word], you don’t know who you f—ing with, I’m going to kill you,” a man who had been leaving the health center recalled Delgado saying, according to police documents.

The situation had now escalated far beyond the boundaries of Brockton’s parking ordinances. When Williamson’s wife returned from her appointment, the lawsuit states, the family left the parking lot and drove to City Hall to report what Delgado had done.

Williamson asked to see the mayor when he arrived, his attorney Daniel Rice told The Post, and instead got the mayor’s chief of staff.

“He listened with what seemed like an empathetic ear to the whole thing,” Rice said. “He said, ‘You’ll be hearing back from us. Thanks.’ ”

In a way, this was true.

The next day, according to Williamson’s lawsuit, his wife showed him a local newspaper article in the Enterprise: “Brockton parking officer threatened by man with knife, police say.”

The article referenced a police report filed less than two hours after the ticket dispute. While Williamson had been on his way to City Hall, Delgado had phoned 911.

“Dispatch stated that a black male with long hair, wearing a black jacket and blue jeans threatened a parking authority officer with a knife because [he] was going to give him a citation,” read the responding officer’s report.

“The man got out of the driver seat and said, ‘I’ll cut you up,’ ” a police spokesman told the newspaper. “He saw he had a black and silver item in his hand.”

The article concluded by stating that Williamson had fled the scene, and was now wanted on felony charges of threats and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The n-word was mentioned nowhere in the story. Subsequent police reports would reveal that a detective had not yet even been assigned to investigate Delgado’s claims.

When the investigation did begin a few days later, detectives soon found problems with the story about the knife.

Williamson went to the police station as soon as he was contacted and agreed to a recorded interview, a detective wrote. He told police he had no knife, and had nothing in his hands while he argued with Delgado.

He hadn’t fled, he said, but had photographed the parking officer and gone to City Hall after Delgado refused to give his name and badge number.

After the interview, the detective showed Williamson surveillance footage from the parking lot.

“This video depicted the events as they unfolded and for the most part reflected exactly what Mr. Williamson described minus the audio,” the detective wrote in his report.

The two witnesses told police they, too, had seen no knife (though they did recall Williamson holding a cane that appeared nowhere in the surveillance footage.) Both of them stated they heard Delgado say the n-word.

And when it was Delgado’s turn to be interviewed, he admitted to the slur, according to his interview report.

“This name calling, Mr. Delgado stated, was not meant as a malicious act but resulted as a result of the exchange between Mr. Williamson and him,” a detective wrote.

Williamson had not been polite in his protesting the ticket, Delgado said, but used anti-gay slurs and insulted his mother. Delgado repeated his claim that the other held a knife, and also told police that “Williamson told him that [he] was going to memorize his face and that when he saw him next; that he was going to cut him as he made a slashing motion across his neck.”

Before the interview concluded, the detective wrote, he lectured Delgado on “our responsibilities as representatives of the City of Brockton as employees.” They discussed how members of the public should be treated.

Two months later, Williamson was pulled over for a traffic stop and arrested on felony charges of threats and assault with a dangerous weapon.

“I figured they’d get rid of the case,” said Williamson’s civil lawyer, Rice. “The fact that this kept going is what shocked me. You have two witnesses who back your story. You have video showing the parking officer made his story up. It’s crazy.”

Court records show that Williamson bailed out of jail for $100 after his arrest. He waived his right to a jury trial, and argued his case before a district judge in February — nearly a year after Delgado tried to give him his parking ticket.

After a day-long trial, the judge declared him not guilty on all counts and tossed the case.

A transcript of the criminal trial could not be immediately obtained, but portions of it are described in Williamson’s lawsuit, which he filed in federal court on June 18 — accusing Delgado, the mayor, the chief of police, several city employees and the city at large of racial discrimination and malicious prosecution, among other counts.

According to that lawsuit, when the criminal judge asked to see the parking lot surveillance footage, police claimed they’d lost it. Rice said one of the detectives told the judge that the lost video supported Williamson’s version of events anyhow.

In a statement released Tuesday, Mayor Bill Carpenter said the state brought the criminal case “based on the accusation of the employee from which he never wavered.”

But “in the wake of very disturbing allegations about the treatment of a private citizen by a City Parking Control Officer,” the mayor wrote, the city hired an outside investigator and has placed Delgado on paid leave pending the result.

Carpenter said Delgado had been previously disciplined for using “an entirely inappropriate word,” and may face further consequences after the investigation. Citing the open lawsuit, he declined to comment further.

As he prepares to take the lawsuit to trial, Rice declined to make Willamson available for an interview. He said his client was a ride-share driver by trade, and is now attempting to get his criminal record expunged as he has been unable to find a job since the arrest.

Williamson’s wife has since given birth, Rice said. At least that part went as planned.

