The 13-year-old was wearing dark clothes covered in dirt and stiffened by ice on a freezing night in January. He was joyriding in a golf cart on a Georgia state highway — and the stories he told the officers who stopped him weren’t adding up.

The golf cart was his mom’s, he said. She let him borrow it after he promised to be careful. Then, he said, his mom was on a date, and he’d grabbed a golf cart from the apartment complex where she worked. Then he claimed he got the vehicle from a “science school,” whose name had slipped his memory.

That wasn’t the only detail that was foggy. He claimed he didn’t remember his mom’s phone number or name or address, and was even sketchy on the year she was born. It was either in “2000-and-something,” or in 1896, he told increasingly frustrated Roswell, Ga., police officers.

“Every ten minutes, you tell me a different story, and I don’t know what’s going on right now,” Officer C. Dickerson told the boy on police body-camera footage after the boy told her he didn’t want to go to jail. The body-camera footage, obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, was released this week. “Are you who you say you are? You have no identification on you. Are you really 13 years old?”

Their worry morphed into frustration at the boy’s inconsistent answers. Dickerson searched him for weapons, slapped handcuffs on his wrists and placed him into the back of her patrol cruiser.

Several officers then tried to figure out their graveyard shift conundrum. They didn’t think this early-morning joyride merited a trip to a juvenile detention center, but couldn’t exactly let the teen hop in the golf cart and drive away. Finding the teen’s parents was crucial, but they had no leverage to make him fess up.

“He’s just lying,” one officer said of the boy. “He’s not going to tell you the truth. He hasn’t told you the truth since he met you.”

Then Sgt. Daniel Elzey voiced an idea that would land the Roswell, Ga., police department in the middle of its third national-headline-grabbing police misconduct scandal of 2018.

“Officer Dickerson,” he said, “can you hop in my passenger seat for a few minutes?”

[‘I’m going to hit him’: Dash-cam video shows officers tried to run over man before shooting him 14 times]

Then he rolled down all four windows in Dickerson’s car and left the handcuffed 13-year-old in the cold to see whether a temperature change would jog his memory.

Sitting in his own car, with the heat blasting and at least one police body camera running, Elzey explained his attempt to gain leverage.

“It’s fine,” he said. “Give him a few minutes to think about it. Let him get a little chilly. Maybe that’ll help.”

A few minutes later, the officer got out of the car to see whether the child’s resolve had thawed.

“Alright partner, what’s your name?” he asked. “Getting cold yet?”

The teen responded that he wasn’t bothered by the tactic, and the officer shot a taunt right back.

“You can take it? Cool. So can I,” he said. “Because I’ve got heat in this car.”

The interaction was one of several that have left the department with a black eye.

Video: Roswell police 'Supervisor of the Year' leaves 'soaked and frozen' teen in cold car https://t.co/36JWgR2ffC pic.twitter.com/2g6JnLTFKs — 11Alive News (@11AliveNews) July 25, 2018

Last month, Atlanta NBC affiliate WXIA obtained footage of a police dog that would not stop mauling a clearly compliant 17-year-old who officers had stopped on suspicion of driving a stolen car in 2016.

The dog, Robbie, received 20 commands to stop from his handler, but didn’t. The department never took Robbie out of service.

And in April, Roswell officers used a coin flip app to determine whether they should arrest a woman they stopped for speeding at nearly 90 mph, as The Washington Post’s Alex Horton reported. Although it was tails — a “release” based on the terms of the coin toss — officers arrested Sarah Webb anyway.

The coin flip was captured on police body cameras, and although the charges were ultimately dismissed, officers’ actions incensed people across the nation, perhaps most of all Webb. When she learned about the coin flip that occurred as she sat in the back of a patrol cruiser, sobbing, she told the Associated Press the officers actions were “disgusting.”

Also unhappy was Roswell City Administrator Gary Palmer, who called for an independent study to “scrutinize every aspect of our police operations” based on several recent incidents.

“It is clear to me, the Mayor and Council and the Chief of Police that what you are seeing are symptoms of bigger issues; issues that we need to clearly identify and deliberately address as expeditiously as possible,” Palmer said, adding that “I am stunned by the lack of professionalism and compassion displayed by some of our officers.”

MESSAGE FROM ROSWELL CITY ADMINISTRATORGood Afternoon,I am writing to further address the recent reporting about the… Posted by City of Roswell, Georgia Government on Wednesday, July 25, 2018

The statement said Palmer hoped to have recommendations for changes by the end of 2018.

People who live in Roswell, about 25 miles north of Atlanta, took their concerns to city council members during an open mic night. Some called on Police Chief Rusty Grant to resign, saying the department he leads has become toxic.

Roswell police didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment. Elzey and Dickerson couldn’t immediately be reached, although the Journal-Constitution said Elzey has been put on administrative leave during an internal investigation.

The boy in the back of Dickerson’s car was never identified. The video ends as he’s escorted, handcuffed, into an apartment by police.

The report they ultimately filed refers to him as a child who’s been suspended several times, according to the Journal-Constitution. It makes no note of the controversial tactic to get him to talk. Officers also didn’t mention anything about the ploy to the boy’s parents, although, moments earlier, as the officers waited in Elzey’s heated police car, they seemed acutely aware of the freezing temperatures.

“Yeah, your car’s going to be cold as . . . when you get back in it,” Elzey told Dickerson.

Read more:

U.S. police chiefs blast Trump for endorsing ‘police brutality’

‘You’re going to jail’: Officer fired for abuse of power after pulling over daughter’s boyfriend

‘You know why the lady called the police’: Black people face 911 calls for innocuous acts

Police used a Taser on a grandfather, who’s now in intensive care. They say it was for his safety.