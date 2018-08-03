

Author Michael Arceneaux (Steven Duarte)

Michael Arceneaux’s collection of essays titled “I Can’t Date Jesus” has generated quite the buzz at a time when there have been more first-person essays written by people of color. But it also comes at a time when very few of those stories are being told by queer people. Even if you haven’t grabbed a copy of “I Can’t Date Jesus,” following Arceneaux on Twitter is a good indicator of what awaits — from addressing the controversy around R. Kelly to issuing a takedown of the Trump-Putin gay jokes — while using humor that’s routine in spaces like black Twitter. The tone in his recently published personal essays spare readers the flowery language, instead serving up raw memories that transport them into tense phone calls about student loan debt and an awkward visit to a black church in Harlem.

“I Can’t Date Jesus” gets personal about being queer, black and Southern during a slow cultural shift in black churches. Black people still attend religious services at higher rates than other races. But like Arceneaux, some are looking for answers outside of church pews, even though they’re certain about their belief in God. And the refreshing part? Arceneaux’s unapologetic humor that doesn’t mince words on his experiences or backtrack on his unwavering faith in Beyoncé.

I caught up with the Houston native to talk about his new book and his personal touch on identity prose. This transcript has been edited for length.

How do you think that black youth are challenging Christian religions?

I think millennials, in general, are probably breaking away for some of the same reasons I have. I just think that typically it’s a very patriarchal, conservative, not completely inclusive setting in many churches — but not necessarily all of them, to be fair. But if you are black in this country, it comes with its own unique set of problems, and while black churches have their issues, I would still say they’re safe spaces. That’s still where a lot of political activism happens. It’s still where a lot of people make connections. It’s still an integral part of the community.

I read that you describe yourself as a “recovering Catholic.” Why is that?

To be blunt, there were many things about religion that just didn’t make sense. I think ultimately knowing that I like boys way more than girls, knowing that those feelings were innate and being told you’re immediately going to hell. And on the other hand, you’re told God doesn’t make mistakes, God created everything. So, it just didn’t make sense.

Is that where the title of your book “I Can’t Date Jesus” came from?

The title “I Can’t Date Jesus” relates to a conversation I had with my mom. I think — and I say this respectfully — religion can take brilliant people and suspend their better senses because faith is so important to them. They don’t want to question anything too much because it could shake everything. But this idea that I’m not supposed to — you know I’m born gay — but I shouldn’t act on it because it’s some perceived affront to God. So, essentially, I shouldn’t lead a whole life based on the idea that if I die I might get to go to heaven. So, some people, they wait to die to live. I’m not that person. I don’t think God made any mistakes.

So why “I Can’t Date Jesus” over any other thing you have heard growing up?

I can’t think of anything else that better articulates my overall feeling and the spirit of the book and this the idea that, again, I shouldn’t act on my natural urges because I might go to hell. So, Jesus is wonderful. Jesus can be very helpful to people. Totally get it. Jesus seems like a great dude; however, we are all human beings. We all have urges.

I also really liked your conversation with Melissa Harris Perry and you just being very clear about not wanting to be the ‘sad gay.’ Can you talk a little bit more about that?

It’s hard to be black, it’s hard to be queer and very difficult to be “other” particularly in this country. I think these stories are necessary. I never meant it in a disparaging way to any other person, but I think in terms of otherness and how we consume it in terms of mass media, often, it is solely through the lens of pathology. As in this idea of, “it’s so awful to be you.” It’s pathology porn. It triggers white guilt.

How difficult was that trying to share all of that, the good and bad, in one book?

When it comes to a black queer male narrative, I ask people, “Name someone you feel is whole, who gets to be funny, who gets to be thoughtful, who gets to be sarcastic the way a lot of white gay men get to be?” And no one ever can. I’m grateful to my publisher but this has been a long road because a lot of people liked me but they didn’t like what I wanted to present. They thought it would be easier for me to kind of lean into the darker parts of my life, which I could’ve easily written a book that leaned more into that. But that’s not really my spirit. And that’s not how I like to present myself. And I did not want to basically be this sad black gay man for, frankly, white consumption. I don’t even want people to pity me.

What I find interesting about the book was right from the title you address queer intimacy. Why was that important to you?

A lot of the book is essentially forging your identity through actually having pleasure. As I write about in the book, I had a deep fear and paranoia about sex because I was exposed to it very early and the reality is that as a black person it’s still very much a crisis within my community. My dating pool is more or less Black and Latinx people and those are two communities deeply impacted by the virus. I write about overcoming that and dating [HIV]-positive men and realizing how silly it was even to have that paranoia. But to be clear, it’s drilled into you. Often, we still don’t really see overt expressions of queer sexuality black or white on television and often it is made far more salacious because there’s still an underlying taboo attached to it.

Do you think this book could lead to more positive conversations and sex in and out of queer black spaces?

People don’t really have frank conversation about sexuality, and [about] the awkward stuff. There’s no real sex ed outside of “Just don’t have babies,” so the chastity belt is tightened even more around queer people. I kind of wanted to open that up. Sex is natural. Sex is good and we should be able to talk about that. One review someone tagged me in [said], ” I love this book but I took a few points off because it is very graphic about sex. And I don’t think some people will be comfortable with that.” I’m glad I put it in the book for people like that who think, “Oh my goodness, it’s a queer person talking about being a human being.” It’s silly and so, hopefully, I’m helping break that.

Have you had more religious people reach out? What kind of feedback have you received about the essays?

The overwhelming response has been really generous. There was this idea that because I was black and queer that I was very niche. But I’ve gotten feedback from all kinds of people. There’s been an outpouring of people who are absolutely nothing like me and it’s been vindicating and very affirming. I wanted to make people laugh and I wanted to make people think. I wanted people who have ever felt alienated, who have struggled with being who they are versus who they were raised to be to take something from it.

