A Texas man accused of fatally shooting a physician who treated former president George H.W. Bush has died in an apparent suicide, police said.

Authorities said Friday that 62-year-old Joseph James Pappas killed himself as he was confronted by Houston police officers. For days, police had been searching for Pappas, who was charged in the July 20 killing of cardiologist Mark Hausknecht. The shooting took place as the doctor was riding his bike to work.

“I think this case illustrates that with the cooperation and with the engagement between local law enforcement and the communities we serve, this is what we get — we get resolution, we get it quickly, and we get it before there’s another loss of life,” Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said at an afternoon news conference about the case.

Earlier this week, police said they were looking for Pappas, who was thought to be suicidal.

“This man is dangerous, this man is capable, this man has some skills,” Acevedo told reporters at the time, noting that Pappas probably had numerous firearms and that he had not been seen for days. Acevedo also said that Pappas had sent a suicidal text to an associate Tuesday night, which prompted police officers to search his home.

The police chief said Pappas held a longtime grudge against the cardiologist, who had operated on his mother more than 20 years ago. She died on the operating table, Acevedo said.

As The Washington Post previously reported, the shooting occurred July 20 when the gunman followed Hausknecht by bike as he rode to work at Houston Methodist Hospital. The gunman fatally shot the cardiologist, who was dressed in blue scrubs, twice in his torso less than one mile from the hospital.

“There was a lot of planning that went into this,” Acevedo said. “There was a lot of planning and, sadly, some skill.”

Hausknecht, who graduated from Baylor College of Medicine and then attended Johns Hopkins Hospital for his residency, was an internationally respected cardiologist. In 2000, Hausknecht treated Bush for heart problems, the Associated Press reported.

“Mark was a fantastic cardiologist and a good man,” Bush said in a statement last month. “I will always be grateful for his exceptional, compassionate care. His family is in our prayers.”

In a statement obtained by ABC affiliate KTRK, Georgia R. Hsieh, Hausknecht’s wife, described the killing as “senseless,” asserting that guns do not make Americans safer.

“Now my family and I have joined the ranks of the tens of thousands of other grieving Americans who lose innocent loved ones each year,” she said a day after her husband died. “So many have asked what can be done to help. While law enforcement has given you their focus on finding the criminal, I am asking you to use your vote and your voice to stem the tide of this growing public health epidemic.”

