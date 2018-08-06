Five adults, including three mothers, are facing child abuse charges after authorities rescued 11 children from a makeshift underground compound that a New Mexico sheriff described as “the saddest living conditions and poverty” he’d ever seen.

The children, ages 1 to 15, looked like “third-world-country refugees” and had only “dirty rags for clothing,” Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said. Aside from a few potatoes and a box of rice, there was no food or water in the filthy compound, which authorities described as a travel trailer buried in the dirt, ringed with tires and earthen berms, and covered in plastic.

Siraj Ibn Wahhaj and Lucas Morton are each facing 11 counts of child abuse, a third-degree felony punishable by three years of imprisonment. Also charged are three women, believed to be the children’s mothers: Jany Leveille, Hujrah Wahhaj and Subhannah Wahhaj. Police did not say how the adults were related to one anther. The sheriff’s office could not be reached Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office announced the charges Sunday after a months-long investigation into Ibn Wahhaj, who investigators say had kidnapped his 3-year-old son, from nearly 1,500 miles away, in Jonesboro, Ga. The boy’s mother, Hakima Ramzi, told police that her estranged husband took their son to a park nine months ago and never returned.

[11 kids rescued from armed ‘extremists’ at buried compound, New Mexico sheriff says]



Siraj Ibn Wahhaj. (Taos County Sheriff’s Office/AP)

In January, Ramzi recorded a desperate Facebook video asking for help to find her husband and son, Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj, who turns 4 on Tuesday. His mother also told police in Georgia about his medical condition. “I don’t know if he’s alive, or he is, well, I don’t know his condition now. So please, please, I need your help to find my husband and my son,” she said through tears.

The boy has not been found.

Police did not say how they tracked down Ibn Wahhaj and the others in Amalia, N.M., an unincorporated community in mountainous Taos County, along New Mexico’s northern border. Two months before the group was arrested, the FBI began surveillance on the compound but “didn’t feel there was enough probable cause to get on the property,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office raided the property Friday after obtaining a message believed to have been written by someone from the compound: “We are starving and need food and water.”

“I absolutely knew that we couldn’t wait on another agency to step up and we had to go check this out as soon as possible, so I began working on a search warrant,” Hogrefe said in a press release. “The occupants were most likely heavily armed and considered extremist of the Muslim belief.”

No one was injured during the raid, which began Friday morning and lasted all day, the sheriff’s office said.

[‘Yes, you do. You want to die’: More disturbing details revealed in California child-abuse case]



Lucas Morton. (Taos County Sheriff’s Office/AP)

Ibn Wahhaj, who was heavily armed, refused to cooperate at first but was eventually “taken down,” the sheriff’s office said. Inside the trailer, deputies found the 11 children, an AR-15 rifle, four pistols and several rounds of ammunition. They did not find Abdul-Ghani, who investigators believe was in the compound a few weeks ago. None of the adults said anything about the boy’s whereabouts, the sheriff’s office said.

The boy was last seen with his father in December, when the two and several other children and adults got involved in an accident in Alabama, the Clayton News-Daily reported. The officer who helped them had been under the impression that the group was headed to New Mexico for a camping trip.

The compound lacked water and electricity. Dust coated the inside of the trailer, which was littered with dirty clothes and plastic containers. Outside were pieces of wood, garbage and children’s clothing that hung across a broken sheet of cardboard.

Ibn Wahhaj is facing an additional charge of abducting his son and Morton of harboring a fugitive.

All five adults are in custody in the Taos County Adult Detention Center. The 11 children have been turned over to state child services.



A view of a makeshift compound in Amalia, N.M., where police rescued 11 children and arrested two armed “extremists.” (Taos County Sheriff’s Office/AFP)

Read more:

The shocking reason that this man’s legs and hands were amputated: A dog’s saliva

Former state GOP leader kills mother’s dog, claims he’s ‘the second coming of Christ,’ police say

‘It doesn’t matter what we’re going through’: Missing student’s father wants help, not sympathy