A suspected child abductor whom authorities found last week with 11 children at a squalid compound in a remote area of New Mexico was training them to carry out school shootings, according to documents filed in court this week, the Associated Press reported.

The suspect, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, who was wanted on suspicion that he had abducted his 4-year-old son, was engaged in weapons training at the compound in Taos County, a desert region near the state’s border with Colorado, officials charged in court documents, according to the AP.

Prosecutors are asking that Ibn Wahhaj, who is expected to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon, be held without bail.

Four other adults were arrested with him last week when Taos County officials raided the barren property in the midst of scrubland in Amalia, N.M., the culmination of a months-long search for the missing child, who was 3 when he was abducted, according to officials. Law enforcement officials had noticed a trailer covered in plastic and ringed with tires that was buried in the dirt, and it was there on Friday that they found Ibn Wahhaj; an alleged accomplice named Lucas Morten; the children, thought to be between 1 and 15; and three women, who officials believe are mothers of some of the children. They also found four pistols, an military-style rifle and a large quantity of ammunition.

At the time, Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe described the conditions at the compound as the “saddest living conditions and poverty I have seen.” He said that the children “looked like third-world country refugees not only with no food or fresh water, but with no shoes, personal hygiene and basically dirty rags for clothing.” But they did not find the boy, Abdul-Ghani.

Officials, however, obtained another search warrant to do a more thorough search of the property. They found the remains of a young boy on Monday. They are still working to identify the child.



A photo released by the Taos County Sheriff’s Office shows a view of a makeshift compound in Amalia, N.M., where police rescued 11 children. (Taos County Sheriff’s Office/AFP)

All five adults face felony charges of child abuse.

The search for Abdul-Ghani began nine months earlier in Jonesboro, Ga., where his mother told police that her husband had taken him to a park and never returned. The boy was encephalopathic, had trouble walking, suffered from seizures and required an emergency medication that the father did not have, his mother told police, according to a report in the Clayton News-Daily from December. Abdul-Ghani and his father had been seen that month traveling through Alabama with several other children and adults. They had been involved in an accident and given an officer who helped them the impression that they were going to New Mexico for camping.

