

Left to right: Forrest Goodluck, Sasha Lane, and Chloë Grace Moretz., in a scene from “The Miseducation of Cameron Post.” (FilmRise)

About US is a new initiative by The Washington Post to cover issues of identity in the United States. Sign up for the newsletter.

“The Miseducation of Cameron Post” aspires to tell a story that’s rarely told in mainstream film: the coming-of-age story of a queer girl.

The movie, based on the novel of the same name by Emily M. Danforth, follows Cameron Post, a Montana teen who is exploring her sexuality in secret until her family finds out. Cameron, played by Chloë Grace Moretz, is sent away to a gay conversion school, where teens are exposed to so-called treatments intended to “cure” them straight.

The film is a rarity for a mainstream Hollywood movie, both because of its subject and because it was directed by a woman. In a study of 1,100 popular films, just 4 percent of them were helmed by women, according to the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative study.

“I don’t see any women’s sexual coming-of-age stories told honestly on screen,” Desiree Akhavan, the film’s writer and director said in an interview this week. “And that’s just because there’s no way a lot of these directors could possibly understand.”



“We wanted a teen romance that was just as sexy, just as exciting and just as meaningful as any straight relationship would be,” Akhavan said.

The film, which won the top prize at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, opened in select cities this month. Post critic Michael O’Sullivan rated it 2.5 stars out of 4, writing that the movie “more often opts for nuance than burlesque, and that is its strength.”

To prepare for the part of the story that addresses conversion therapy, Akhavan and Moretz met with survivors of the controversial treatments, including Mathew Shurka, who was in conversion therapy for five years, from ages 16 to 21. His family spent $30,000 on the treatments in total before he stopped going. “It was traumatizing,” Shurka said. “Around year four or five, I started questioning the therapists about whether this really works.”

Shurka said he’d never met anyone whose sexual preference was changed as a result of the treatments. An estimated 57,000 teens will enter conversion therapy in the next five years, according to a 2018 UCLA study.

[5 Minutes With: Chloë Grace Moretz, who talks sex scenes, the ‘female lens’ and the 2020 election]

Stories like his are experiences that Akhavan, who is bisexual, said needed to be told by a queer woman and not the male directors who dominate Hollywood. Her 2014 film, “Appropriate Behavior,” in which she also starred, was about a bisexual Persian American woman in Brooklyn.

“It’s absurd to me that someone whose life hasn’t been touched by these issues would feel the entitlement to tell these stories,” Akhavan said. “I wanted to make these films and tell these stories because I was invisible growing up. … It’s not a job for me, it’s a passion.”

She said many movies she saw growing up, mostly directed by and starring men, did not represent gay relationships well. Most often, the films didn’t have any gay characters at all. Even more rare were stories about lesbians rather than gay men.

“With gay characters they were always either victims or jokes. I really wanted to push against both of those standards,” Akhavan said.

At the start of the novel, Cameron is a teen beginning to shape her identity when she has a relationship with another girl in her school. Moretz wanted to make sure the romance was depicted as supportive.

“I think really healthy gay relationships haven’t been depicted on screen in particular,” Moretz said. “I always thought that was shocking because for me, the healthiest relationship in my life that I was able to see growing up was my brother and his boyfriend.”

Although the movie does a great job showing Cameron as a fully formed character, her girlfriend, Coley is shown mostly in flashbacks. That meant that the movie wasn’t quite as effective in showing the smaller moments that would have helped explain why these two women are together. For example, they both attend the same church group and their families initially pushed to spend more time with each other.

[British government launches action plan against LGBT discrimination, including banning ‘conversion therapy’]

Showing the romance between the characters was important, but so too were the film’s sex scenes. Moretz, now 21, has been acting since the age of 7 and did her first sex scene when she was 16.

The difference in working with a female director, who allowed her input and body autonomy, was significant.

“It was the first time I wasn’t told exactly the position my body should be in,” Moretz said. “Exactly the movement I should be making. What face they need. What they can show, what they can’t show.”

Wherein a male filmmaker might have shown what was happening in a voyeuristic fashion as if the viewer was walking in on a couple, Akhavan’s approach was different.

“As female director, I know what I’m looking for and it’s not a picture, it’s a feeling,” Akhavan said.

The result are sex scenes that are not gratuitous but not prudish, either. The camera doesn’t linger on certain body parts when it’s not thematically relevant.

“I’m there to show someone’s subjective experience and to get in their head and their body,” Akhavan said. “Not to showcase their body.”

“The Miseducation of Cameron Post” passes the Bechdel test with flying colors. And that in and of itself is a success.

“I wanted to make a film that spoke to first love, losing your virginity, getting in trouble, realizing that the adults in your life don’t have all the answers you thought they did and shame,” Akhavan said. “And I think those are all universal topics.”