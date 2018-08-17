Reporter

When Ron Stallworth was a child growing up in Texas and someone called him a n—–, his mother encouraged him to respond with a good beatdown.

So, it was with much irony, that Stallworth, a former police detective who is the protagonist in the recently released Spike Lee Joint, “BlacKkKlansman,” wielded the n-word himself when he launched his investigation into the Colorado Springs Klan in 1978.

It would become an undercover role that required Stallworth to submerge his identity as a black man and become a white supremacist, spewing the kind of vile language that he despised.

“To deal with people weaponizing the word, you have to talk like them, act like them and think like them. It is a language of hate and that is the language they the live by. They speak it all the time,” said Stallworth, who wrote the book, “Black Klansman: Race, Hate, and the Undercover Investigation of a Lifetime,” upon which the movie is based.

“As a black man in America, I know what it’s like to be called a n—– and what runs through my mind when I hear the word spoken against me.”

“BlacKkKlansman” opened last weekend to coincide with the first anniversary of the white nationalists’ rally in Charlottesville in which a woman was killed when an avowed neo-Nazi drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters.

The n-word, the subject of much debate this week about whether there is a tape of President Trump using the racist slur, became Stallworth’s ticket into the Colorado Klan.

Stallworth, in a recent interview with The Post, recalled his first conversation with, Ken O’Dell, a Colorado Springs chapter local organizer of the Klan who unknowingly dialed the undercover line, after Stallworth responded to a Klan ad in the classified section of the local newspaper.

“Why do you want to join the Klan?” O’Dell asked.

It was a question Stallworth never thought he would be asked.

“I felt like saying, ‘Well, I want to get as much information as possible from you, Ken, so I can destroy the Klan and everything it stands for.’ But I didn’t say that,” Stallworth recalled. “Instead, I took a deep breath and thought about what someone wanting to join the Klan would actually say.”

[‘BlacKkKlansman’ is Spike Lee’s best, and most necessary, movie in years]

Stallworth recalled all the times in his life he had been called a n—–.

“That word was a way of claiming some false power,” Stallworth said. “That is the language of hate, and now, having to pretend to be a white supremacist, I knew to use the language in reverse.”

Stallworth told O’Dell: “Well, I hate n——, Jews, Mexicans, spics, chinks and anyone else that does not have pure white Aryan blood in their veins.”

O’Dell was impressed. “‘You are just the kind of person we are looking for,” he said. “When can we meet?’”

At that point, Stallworth formulated a plan to find a white detective to play him in person at Klan meetings. But for the next seven months, a black detective would be “the voice” who spoke to Klan members by phone, outwitting them at every turn.



Adam Driver stars as Flip Zimmerman and John David Washington as Ron Stallworth in Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman.” (Photo by David Lee/Focus Features)

That undercover role, in which Stallworth played the “voice” talking to Klan members by phone, and his white colleague in the Colorado Springs police department played the “face,” required the ultimate in code-switching skills.

“I was playing a role and acting,” Stallworth said during the interview. “But it was different than Spike Lee’s movie. Spike can say cut and move to the next scene. But I was pretending to be a white supremacist, one of them. I had to act like them to make the ruse a success.”

Stallworth didn’t like using racist language, but he acknowledged “having fun making fools of these guys while getting valuable intelligence information.”

Although no individuals were arrested, the investigation gathered enough information to stop three cross burnings, uncover Klan members in the military and the North American Aerospace Defense Command, and thwart a plan by Klan members to bomb two gay bars in Denver.

Stallworth, 65, who was born in Chicago and grew up in Texas, said Lee’s film connected “the historical thread from the Confederacy to Charlottesville, David Duke and Donald Trump.”

“People need to realize this is a threat to the very fabric of American society.”

In his investigation, Stallworth concluded that David Duke, the Grand Wizard of the KKK who endorsed Trump, “is synonymous with hate and a lightning rod in the current political and media landscape.”

Trump, after being pressed in news interviews about the endorsement, said he disavowed Duke. After last year’s deadly Charlottesville rally, Trump blamed “both sides” for the violence and also insisted that there were “very fine people, on both sides” of the confrontation. Before last weekend’s rally, he declared in a tweet, “I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence.”

Duke’s mission, Stallworth said, was to normalize the Klan, upgrading “his approach to propaganda by ‘professionalizing’ it. He avoided wearing his Klan robe in public media appearances, preferring a suit and tie.”

In those appearances, Duke also avoided using “derogatory epithets to refer to blacks in public, in particular the word, ‘n—–,’ and encouraged his followers to do the same when representing their case to an audience,” Stallworth said. “Duke mainstreamed the Klan, making it seem an acceptable and viable alternative to those looking for a means to express their displeasure with the status quo of their lives and government representatives.”

In Colorado, during the 1920s, many members of the state legislature, as well as local officials, were members of the Klan.

Trump’s rise to the White House, Stallworth said, was a culmination of the Klan’s efforts to once again infiltrate politics at all levels.

“With Donald Trump in the White House,” Stallworth said in the interview, “they have accomplished that.”

[White-supremacist rally cost D.C. at least $2.6 million, preliminary estimate shows]

Stallworth recalled calling Duke during his investigation, after he came across a phone number billed as “The Voice of the Klan.” He dialed the number, not expecting what happened next.

“Damned, if David didn’t pick up the line,” Stallworth recalled, calling Duke by his first name. “He laughed and said, ‘I’m the ‘Voice of the Klan. He identified himself as the Grand Wizard, the director.’”

And Stallworth proceeded to dupe Duke, a man who espoused that whites, like himself, were a superior race.

“I told him I was a new Colorado Springs chapter member and I was honored to speak with him. I had so much respect for him. I said all the disgusting things he wanted to hear. He thanked me. And said we’ll talk at another time.”

In subsequent calls, Stallworth said, sometimes he would just stroke Duke’s ego by saying “‘Hi. How are you? I’m honored to meet you. I want to bask in your glory.’

“He was very much like Donald Trump in the sense he liked to be fawned over. He liked to be kowtowed to. Everybody called him Mr. Duke. I did too. He liked flattery. I played that game and flattered him a lot. And he was very receptive to this.”

Duke, Stallworth recalled, was very pleasant to talk to “when he wasn’t talking race. But inevitably the subject of race would come up. Dr. Jekyll turned into Mr. Hyde and the monster in him came out and he said all the vile things about racial groups and people of color, ethnicities and people, as they put it, who were not pure Aryan white.”

Stallworth said he had a hard time keeping a straight face during Duke’s rants. When he wasn’t in character, Stallworth laughed at the thought of a black man outsmarting an organization that claimed white superiority, but was nothing but a bunch of “idiots.”

During one phone conversation, when Duke gave Stallworth a lesson in how he could tell a person’s color on the phone by the way they talked and pronounced certain words.

“He never picked up on the fact that one of his pure Aryan white Klansmen was … a proud black man of African descent.”



(Left to Right) Ron Stallworth in the 1970s and recent photo of him. (Courtesy of Ron Stallworth)

