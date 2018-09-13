Hurricane Florence continues barreling toward the southeastern United States on Thursday, bringing with it lashing winds, powerful rains and the threat of “catastrophic” flooding. The large and dangerous storm is expected to crash into the coast of the Carolinas and could impact millions with rainfall measured in feet, not inches, warnings of flash flooding and the potential for extended power outages.

11:52 a.m.: Staying put despite evacuation orders

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The hotels that line Ocean Boulevard by the shore are mostly closed, and some have been boarded up. But some residents who live nearby have chosen to stay despite the mandatory evacuation order and warnings from the governor that in those evacuation zones, help is unlikely to come once the storm starts.

Staying is a necessity, said neighbors Kathy Sexton and Kelly Britt, who both live in two-story townhouses a few blocks from Ocean Boulevard.

“I’m staying for my job. I’m in the medical field,” said Britt, 50, a medical secretary at an urgent care clinic. She said she’s scheduled to work Saturday, and she needs to be ready to go to work if the clinic is open.

Sexton, 56, said she had thought about staying with relatives who live six hours away, but the long drive would be detrimental to her elderly mother, whose damaged spine keeps her from being able to sit for extended periods. She would’ve booked a hotel further inland, she said, but she couldn’t afford the cost. She would’ve stayed at one of the emergency shelters, but pets aren’t allowed there, she said. Sexton has two 15-year-old cats that both need medication, and she said there’s no place to board them. Even if there was one, she doesn’t trust anyone else to take care of them.

“They’re like family. There’s just no way,” she said. Like others who have chosen to stay, the two neighbors don’t think the storm will be as catastrophic as news reports suggest. National news reports, they say, seem to have hyped it up.

— Kristine Phillips

11:28 a.m.: Florence begins lashing North Carolina

Hurricane Florence’s center is still well off the coast, but the storm’s impact is already being felt in North Carolina.

“Heavy” bands of rain with tropical-storm-force winds have begun “spreading across the Outer Banks and coastal southeastern North Carolina,” according to the National Hurricane Center. In a late-morning update, the hurricane center said the storm was about 145 miles from Wilmington, N.C., at about 11 a.m.

While Florence has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm from a Category 4, that measurement only deals with the wind speed — and water poses a much greater threat. Storm surge and flooding are the leading causes of death from hurricanes in the United States. Forecasts warned that Florence was still poised to create dangerous storm surge, with water potentially reaching as high as 13 feet in parts of North Carolina, and could dump more than three feet of rain in some parts of the Carolinas.

In the Outer Banks on Thursday morning, seawater could be seen washing ashore and flooding roadways.

Ocean water flows like river down Cape Hatteras Pier Drive and washes over NC 12 already depositing a layer of sand. pic.twitter.com/7HywTv24xz — Jeff Hampton (@jeffhampton56) September 13, 2018

The storm’s center is forecast to approach the coasts of the Carolinas later Thursday.

— Mark Berman

10:55 a.m.: Waiting for Florence to arrive

WILMINGTON, N.C. — It’s a day of waiting along the North Carolina coast as overcast skies and a growing breeze warn that Hurricane Florence is on its way. By 8 a.m. Thursday, people at one of New Hanover County’s five shelters were outdoors, smoking and watching the weather, and trying to control their anticipation and fears.

“I guess it’s the unknown about what’s going to happen,” said Jack Ashby Jr., 60, of Wilmington. He sat outside Trask Middle School and plans to spend his day talking to friends and playing cards. His home is old and he worries about flooding. “I’d rather sleep in my own bed, if you know what I mean.”

He was on his own, but Shannon Soto, 42, brought her three teenage girls and her 2-week-old grandson, who was born prematurely, from their trailer home.

“He’s probably the youngest one in there,” she said. “All he is doing is crying because he wants constantly to be held. Between him and the storm . . . no one is going to be sleeping tonight. “

Richard L. Ford, 34, has seen hurricanes before, even though he lives in Denver. He works “in the tree trade,” he said, clearing downed timber after storms. He found jobs after Hurricane Harvey in Houston and Hurricane Irma in Florida and hopes for a similar payday in North Carolina, where he’s been staying with his aunt until she decided to evacuate.

“I’m not worried at all,” he said, inhaling a drag from his cigarette. “I find it funny that the storm of hysteria is bigger than the storm itself. “

— Patricia Sullivan

10:40 a.m.: ‘The water is the devil’

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — For Virginia Ward, who manages business operations for the island’s Crab Shack Restaurant, the storm means anxiety, even with her meditation.

“I am anxious because it has taken $40,000 to get my cottage back up after Hurricane Irma,” said Ward, 73. That storm last year dumped more than two and a half feet of water into her cottage.

Ward isn’t leaving, though. She said she knows when it is time to evacuate Tybee Island if there is a hurricane — she evacuated once, for Hurricane David in 1975 — and this isn’t one of them.

“The water is the devil,” she said about hurricane water damage and storm surges. “I am not foolhardy, but I am not going to run the first time someone mentions a hurricane.”

Jack Flanigan, who co-owns the restaurant, shrugged his shoulders when asked about Florence and suggested the storm is unremarkable.

“People who live on Tybee Island don’t evacuate too quickly,” said Flanigan, 85. “Evacuation is a chore.”

Tybee Island is a barrier island and small city near Savannah. It’s known for its wide, sandy beaches, including South Beach, with a pier and pavilion. The island’s north is home to Fort Screven, which has 19th-century concrete gun batteries and the Tybee Island Light Station and Museum. The 18th-century lighthouse, which still functions, has been rebuilt many times.

— Sharon Dunten

10:15 a.m.: Getting in one last day of surfing before the storm

9:30 a.m.: A regular coffee run and worries about the flooding

KINSTON, N.C. — The McDonald’s off the main highway here was bustling Wednesday as travelers from the coast passed through this small town on their way further inland. But early Thursday morning, Mack Lewis was the only one at a table.

He comes to this McDonald’s every day, and it was too soon to tell how Hurricane Florence would disrupt his regular coffee run. Lewis, a retired electrician, said that the storm isn’t the main concern for Kinston. It’s the flooding that comes days, even a week later, that wreaks the most havoc on a town that must wait for the nearby Neuse River to rise.

From the town’s flagship barbecue joint, King’s Restaurant, to a family-owned tire shop a few miles away, Lewis said there’s a weight felt by business owners when they have to pack up their goods, wipe the mud off their floors and strip the sheetrock: “I never thought I’d be back in here doing this again.”

But Lewis said that many in Kinston don’t have a choice. Older businesses and older residents have nowhere to go. The economy is struggling in a place with “more homes than there are businesses.” “It’s almost a struggle to keep going, the way things are” Lewis said.

Hours before Florence was expected to begin lashing the coast, Lewis was in no rush to leave his booth. He lives alone, but he wasn’t worried about keeping himself busy during the storm. He gave the only generator he has to his granddaughter. And he said the damage in Kinston would still not be as bad as the devastation that lingers one year after the hurricanes in Puerto Rico and Texas.

“Best-case scenario, it takes a couple of weeks to get back to normal,” Lewis said. At the counter, a young man grabbed his to-go bag and thanked the cashier.

“Be safe, buddy,” he said as he turned away.

“You too,” the cashier replied.

— Rachel Siegel



Boards cover the windows of a grocery store in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on Wednesday as the storm approached. (Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty Images)

8:30 a.m.: Florence could park offshore, which ‘would not be good’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Forecasters warn that when Hurricane Florence nears land, it could shift to low gear and then meander unpredictably along the coast, sucking energy from the warm ocean as it pounds coastal communities.

Florence could potentially drift toward South Carolina while remaining just offshore, as if looking for a port. A long stretch of the Carolinas remains inside the storm track’s “cone of uncertainty,” and experts caution that there are additional dangers posed by a storm that may park itself in one area for an extended time.

“It could sit there as a Category 3 or 4 hurricane right offshore for a day,” said Brian McNoldy, a senior research associate at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science and a contributor to The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang. “That would not be good. If it gets close to the coast and just hits the coast or is just slightly inland, but then just sits there, it’s like pressing pause at the most violent part of the landfall.”

