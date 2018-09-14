Hurricane Florence, though downgraded to a Category 1 storm, continued sweeping across part of the southeastern United States on Friday, bringing powerful winds along with warnings of “life-threatening” storm surge and rainfall, according to the National Hurricane Center. Reports of collapsed roofs and other structures were already reported in the Morehead City area of North Carolina. The large and dangerous storm is expected to lash parts of North and South Carolina on Friday. Follow Hurricane Florence’s path here.

Friday 1:20 a.m.:

As Hurricane Florence continues to batter coastal North Carolina, local communities are already reporting rescues as water levels continue to climb. On Facebook, the City of New Bern announced early Friday local police and fire and rescue teams are currently “conducting high water rescues throughout the city.”

The city also announced Trent Park Elementary School is serving as a location for “those needing to get evacuated.”

According to an update from the National Weather Service at 1:00 am, a gauge on the Neuse River at New Bern recently measured 10.1 feet of inundation. The new reading indicates a rise over the course of the night: at 12:00 am, the NWS reported 9.6 feet of inundation at New Bern.

2 of our co workers took a look down the road from where our office is. They didn't get very far. This is Roberts Road in Newport, NC for reference.https://t.co/MlHm5D0Gdm #Florence #NCWX — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) September 14, 2018

— Kyle Swenson

Friday 12:30 a.m.: Intense flooding threatens the Carolina coast.

By midnight, areas of coastal North Carolina were experiencing life-threatening storm surge, the National Weather Service said. Multiple flash flood warnings were in place, affecting the cities of Wilmington and Rocky Point as well as communities along the state’s southeastern coast.

Sustained winds of 71 mph and gusts up to 87 mph have been recorded at Cape Lookout, North Carolina. Water levels along the Neuse River in New Bern have risen by nearly 10 feet.

Flash Flood Warning including Wilmington NC, Murraysville NC, Leland NC until 6:15 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/ywY5eNxiTI — NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) September 14, 2018

Sad to see this damage in Morehead City. There’ll be much more to see when the sun comes up. We have you covered through the night on @WeatherNation #Florence pic.twitter.com/7BkqnfDfkP — John Van Pelt ⛈🚀🛰🌮 (@JVPStorm) September 14, 2018

— Antonia Farzan

Thursday 11:00 p.m.: Florence downgraded to Category 1 hurricane.

As residents of the Carolinas hunkered down for the night, the National Hurricane Center continued to warn of life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions, but downgraded the storm to a Category 1 hurricane as top winds lessened to 90 mph. Along the Neuse River in Morehead City, North Carolina, storm surge of 10 feet was reported by the National Weather Service. The combination of the storm surge and rainfall up to 20 inches could have disastrous effects on the coastline.

Over 150,000 households in North Carolina have already lost power, according to the North Carolina Department of Emergency Management. Meanwhile, communities along the Pamlico and Pungo Rivers in eastern North Carolina are already experiencing significant flooding, National Weather Service officials said.

— Antonia Farzan

Thursday 9:19 p.m.: Why people chose this shelter to survive Florence

Thursday 9:11 p.m.: Riding out the storm at an extended stay hotel

At the Extended Stay America in Midtown Savannah, evacuee Jason Medero stops by the front desk to get a dish strainer.

Medero, his wife, 15-month-old child and two dogs left Wilmington, N.C., ahead of Hurricane Florence.

“We knew we were getting out early enough and weren’t worried,” Medero said.

Updates from the National Hurricane Center today show Savannah is now out of the cone of uncertainty as Florence pushes north.

“For a 12-hour period yesterday I was nervous when it showed it was swinging south,” Medero said.

He and his family plan on hanging out with his two brothers that reside here and visiting Savannah’s historic district and Tybee Island Beach.

“We would of stayed [in Wilmington] if it wasn’t for our two dogs and 15-month-old,” Medero said.

The general manager of the hotel, Felinda Johnson, said they have gotten 15 cases of water, flashlights and perishables just in case the hurricane switches course again.

“We’ve had a lot of bookings from evacuees, but also a lot of cancellations,” Johnson said. “We had a lot of transient people leave due to being afraid even though we aren’t in the cone.”

“It’s been a rollercoaster,” said front desk clerk Lauren Muse.

Around 6 p.m. Kirsti Meeuwse, her husband and their Shih Tzu returned to the extended stay after picking up some groceries from a local store.

“We evacuated this morning,” Meeuwse said. “We held off because we weren’t sure how bad it was going to be.”

Meeuwse and her husband evacuated from Charleston, S.C., which they’ve called home for 30 years.

“We told ourselves after Hurricane Hugo we would never ride out a hurricane again,” Meeuwse said.

She and her husband decided to come to Savannah after the projections showed hazardous weather conditions reaching areas in S.C. where relatives live.

“It’s the closest to Charleston that we would be safe,” Meeuwse said. “Anything here would not nearly be what we would get if we stayed home.”

— Asha Gilbert

Thursday 8:32 p.m.: Evacuating couple get a warm welcome in South Carolina. Their dog does, too.

Floyd and Sharon Maloney left their North Charleston home Thursday and found shelter at Friendship Baptist Church in Belvedere, S.C., just a few miles east of Augusta, Ga.

They also brought their dog, Lucy, who was welcomed with open arms as well.

“The weather was nice when we left down there — no rain or anything — but we didn’t want to wait,” Sharon said. The Maloneys live near the Ashley River and were most concerned about flooding.



The Maloneys on a sunnier day. (Courtesy of Floyd and Sharon Maloney)

They texted their daughter, Kristina, who is in Guinea serving in the Peace Corps, to let her know not to worry.

“She texted back and asked how the dog was doing,” Sharon said. Heyward Horton, pastor of Friendship since it started in 1965 in a tent across the street from its current sanctuary, said the church opened its doors during Hurricane Irma last year, housing just a few families.

This year, it is prepared for 120 to 150 people, but on Thursday it seemed unlikely that many would come. A weakened Florence is still expected to swamp Charleston and Myrtle Beach but appeared likely to take a sharp turn inland, probably causing some residents south of Charleston to consider riding it out.

Todd Glover, city administrator of North Augusta, S.C., which sits across the Savannah River from Augusta, Ga., said natural evacuation pathways probably sent most of the Charleston traffic to Columbia and most of Myrtle Beach’s evacuees to Charlotte.

Florence will bring 30 mph wind and 2-5 inches of rain to Augusta and North Augusta by Sunday, Glover said. “We’ve had larger rain events, but the wind is expected to stay strong for 48 hours, and that’s a bigger concern,” he said.

— James Folker

Thursday 8:02 p.m.: District’s state of emergency order rescinded

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser rescinded her state of emergency order on Thursday evening as the chances of Florence having a major impact on the capital decreased. The District had declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, along with Virginia and Maryland, ahead of the storm.

— Adam Mowder

Thursday 6:52 p.m.: Forecasts say nearly 5 million people will be impacted by significant rain

Dire forecasts continue about the impact Hurricane Florence will have, including for a significant swath of the Carolinas. The National Weather Service reported Thursday afternoon that it expected nearly 5 million people to be impacted by at least 10 inches of rainfall in the coming days — with some impact stretching out far to the south, north and west of those spots.

Hurricane #Florence will be a long duration flood event with far reaching impacts. For context, based on our latest forecast, around 4.9 million people will be impacted by 10+ inches of precipitation over the next 5 days. pic.twitter.com/dEMAm6w9PA — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) September 13, 2018

— Mark Berman

Thursday 6:50 p.m.: “We’re already seeing that rapid rise”

MIAMI — It may have dropped in strength, but Hurricane Florence is in every other way behaving as expected: a huge, slow-moving, very rainy storm that is already pushing sea waters many feet above normal onto the beaches of North Carolina.

Even well before the storm was predicted to make landfall somewhere in the Carolinas, the potent threat of a dangerous storm surge was beginning to materialize.

“We’re already seeing that rapid rise,” said Ed Rappaport, deputy director of the National Hurricane Center. “The storm surge we were worried about is already starting to occur.”

Storm surge will likely continue to swamp beaches in the Carolinas throughout the weekend, even Rappaport said, as Florence moves slowly moves over the area an crawls inland. Ken Graham, the hurricane center’s director, said river flooding far inland may last a week or more. Graham said the stretch of tropical storm winds out 170 miles from the center of Florence is “staggering,” but the wind is not nearly the worst of it.

“This storm is not about the wind,” Graham said. “It’s the higher water levels. The concern is the impact of all that water piling up.”

— Lori Rozsa

Thursday 6:44 p.m.: Seeking sanctuary at a “mega-shelter”

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Many coastal residents decided to take no chances, traveling to shelter far away from the brunt of the storm. Latoya Lavan and her young sons Micah and Christopher left their home in Jacksonville, N.C., on Wednesday night and drove to the state’s first “mega-shelter” at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, where the American Red Cross opened a shelter for up to 1,000 evacuees that night.

“I was worried, because I was hearing that the surge could be 25 feet high,” Lavan said. “I was going to stay and try to go to a shelter there. There was supposed to be four shelters and then I found out they were not going to open them because they weren’t going to be strong enough to withstand the conditions. I thought, ‘If they’re not strong enough, my house isn’t going to be strong enough,’ so I decided to go.”

Her father is in staying in Jacksonville and her brother plans to stay put in Wilmington.

“I tried to get them to leave, but they’re going to stay there and weather it,” Lavan said.

Her family shared the floor of the coliseum where the Wake Forest Demon Deacons play their home basketball games with other evacuees. It’s not fancy, she said, “but they had everything we needed. It’s better than being in Jacksonville trying to hunker down and weather the storm when it’s going to be obvious devastation.”

In an adjacent building, a kennel has been set up for any pets arriving with the evacuees.

— Kirk Ross

5:53 p.m.: Inside an emergency operations center

Thursday 5:12 p.m.: Pentagon says it has “quite literally surrounded” areas in the forecast zone

Senior defense officials provided an update Thursday on the Pentagon’s preparations for storm response.

Air Force Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy, who heads U.S. Northern Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command, and Kenneth Rapuano, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security, said that about 7,000 service members, including 4,000 National Guard personnel, were positioned for the storm, and thousands more were prepared to deploy if needed.

They said the military had made sites including Fort Bragg, N.C., available to FEMA as staging areas for relief equipment and had put helicopters and high-wheeled vehicles at the ready in different sites in the Southeast for search and rescue use. Ships including the USS Kearsarge are at sea trailing the storm and will move toward shore to further support emergency response.

“We have quite literally surrounded the expected affected area” with relief supplies and response assets, O’Shaughnessy said. Other aircraft that were moved out of the impact area ahead of the storm will return once the immediate danger has passed, and could contribute to the response. O’Shaughnessy said the military was taking steps to ensure that it could move quickly once requests from state and local authorities are made.

The officials said that authorities at military facilities in the Southeast had made decisions about whether personnel should remain or evacuate and were taking steps to ensure the safety of troops and their families.

— Missy Ryan

Thursday 4:50 p.m.: People need to be patient, FEMA warns

Federal officials said Thursday that people living in the zone of Hurricane Florence’s impact should be patient, knowing that it may take time to respond to problems caused by the storm. FEMA administrator William “Brock” Long, during a news briefing, emphasized that people should know that it will take time for some areas to recover after Florence hits.

“This is a very dangerous storm,” he said. “We call them disasters because they break things. The infrastructure’s going to break, the power’s going to go out . . . but we are going to do everything that we can to push forward as quickly as we can to get things back up and working.”

Long vowed that officials stood ready to work together in responding to the storm.

“We are truly prepositioned as best we can be based on what we know,” Long said.

— Mark Berman

Thursday 4:25 p.m.: Nuclear power plants to close

Duke Energy said it would close a pair of nuclear power reactors at its Brunswick plant on the Cape Fear River about four miles from Southport, N.C. Together, the units produce 1,870 megawatts.

The company said its procedures required closing the plants when facing a sustained period of 75 mph winds, even though the plants were designed to withstand winds of more than 200 mph. The units are 20 feet above sea level, said Rita Sipe, a company spokeswoman. She said they were designed to withstand a storm surge of 22 feet.

— Steven Mufson

Thursday 4:20 p.m.: “This is going to be about the water anyway.”

Steve Goldstein of the National Weather Service, at an afternoon briefing at FEMA headquarters, advised people in the path of the storm “not to get too hung up on the fact that it weakened from a category 4 to a category 2 because all the water that was already pushed out when it was a category 4 is already on its way.”

“That storm surge of 9 to 12 feet is coming. … The rainfall is definitely coming and is definitely going to occur,” he said. “This is going to be about the water anyway.”

He said that when Florence makes landfall, probably late Friday somewhere near the border between North and South Carolina, “it’s going to sit and not move very much. Between 8 o’clock Friday night and 8 o’clock Saturday morning it’s going to show very little movement.”

— Joel Achenbach

