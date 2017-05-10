Tuesday night, news broke that President Trump had fired FBI Director James B. Comey. The White House said it acted on the recommendation of Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, who in a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Comey mishandled the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s emails.

The timing of Comey’s termination, though, has spurred questions. He was leading an FBI investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials. Comey publicly confirmed the investigation in his testimony to Congress in March.

So why exactly did Trump fire Comey? Can a president legally fire the FBI director? And what questions are left unanswered at this point?

In a special midweek episode of “Can He Do That?” Post national security reporter Matt Zapotosky answers questions about what we know and what more there is to learn as this critical story unfolds.

Each week, “Can He Do That?” examines the powers and limitations of the U.S. presidency, focusing on one area where Trump is seemingly breaking precedent. We answer the critical questions about what today’s news means for the future of the highest office in the nation.

