With Democrats blanketing television news on Wednesday morning condemning the firing of FBI Director James B. Comey, President Trump resorted to schoolyard taunts to fire back at his critics.

Shortly after Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) appeared on MSNBC calling for an independent investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians to disrupt the 2016 election, the president, apparently watching, went on the attack. He mocked Blumenthal for crying “like a baby” after it was revealed that he lied abut his military service in Vietnam during his first Senate race.

“Watching Senator Richard Blumenthal speak of Comey is a joke,” Trump tweeted, the first of three missives on the subject early Wednesday morning. “'Richie' devised one of the greatest military frauds in U.S. history.”

“For years, as a pol in Connecticut, Blumenthal would talk of his great bravery and conquests in Vietnam — except he was never there. When caught, he cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness … and now he is judge & jury. He should be the one who is investigated for his acts,” Trump continued.

The night before, Trump had a different lawmaker in his crosshairs. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) became “Cryin' Chuck” in a tweet, as Trump criticized him for “acting so indignant about Comey's firing.”

As the firestorm over Comey's firing has mushroomed, Trump has responded in real time to the less-than-favorable coverage on television.

As morning dawned on the day after his decision, the president blasted out tweets defending his move and promising to replace Comey with someone who would restore the “prestige” of the nation's top law enforcement agency.

“The Democrats have said some of the worst things about James B. Comey, including the fact that he should be fired, but now they play so sad!” Trump wrote.

Democrats immediately accused Trump of attempting to stifle the agency's investigation into his campaign's ties to Russian interference in the election.

Several hours after the firing Tuesday, Democrats and Republicans found rare common ground in calls for an independent investigation into the alleged Russian links. The outrage seemed to surprise Trump and his aides, who moved to further explain his decision.



Trump began tweeting on the issue Tuesday night. He returned to Twitter on Wednesday as he sought to frame Comey's dismissal as an effort to restore public trust in the leadership of the FBI.

“James B. Comey will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI,” Trump added in another tweet. “Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike. When things calm down, they will be thanking me!”

Later in the morning, as CNN reported on air that Trump associate Roger Stone had advised him to fire Comey, Trump tweeted simultaneously, condemning the report.

“The Roger Stone report on CNN is false — Fake News,” Trump tweeted. “Have not spoken to Roger in a long time — had nothing to do with my decision.”