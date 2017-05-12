President Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James B. Comey this week raised many questions about the powers and limitations of the American presidency. Luckily, that's our specialty on "Can He Do That?," The Post's political podcast exploring that very subject weekly.

Among the swirl of questions emerged this critical one: What powers, if any, does a president legally have to influence an investigation?

To find the answer, we spoke with the Brookings Institution's national security fellow Susan Hennessy about exactly how federal investigations work. She also weighed in on the potential consequences of impeding an investigation.

Then, we talk to senior editor Marc Fisher — with a cameo from legendary reporter and associate editor Bob Woodward — about what history can teach us on presidential action in the face of federal inquiry.

Listen below to this week's episode. For more of a primer on the Comey firing, find Wednesday's episode here.

