Ivanka Trump has donated $200,000 in royalties from her new book to the National Urban League and the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, the two charities confirmed.

Trump, the president’s eldest daughter and a White House adviser, recently published the book “Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success.” Her advance for the book was set to be paid in four installments: a private spokesperson for Trump said that two of the payments, totaling around $425,000, were made before the election.

She kept those, although she used some to pay a writer, researcher and fact-checker who worked on the book, a spokesperson said.

After Trump took on her White House role, she pledged to give the next two advance payments — also totaling about $425,000 — to charity. She has said she will also donate any additional money received in royalties.

This month, the first set of those donation checks was received.

A spokeswoman for the National Urban League said that the group got Trump’s donation Monday and that the money would fund a new program for female entrepreneurs in Baltimore.

The spokeswoman, Teresa Candori, said it was too early to say what, exactly, that program would entail. The program will be attached to an existing Urban League Entrepreneurship Center in Baltimore, which provides advice and mentoring meant to “increase minority entrepreneurs’ competitiveness and profitability.”

The Boys and Girls Clubs also received its donation Monday. Its plan is to distribute the money among clubs across the country for use in science, technology, engineering and math programs. The money will be spent on programs for “girls and underrepresented youth,” a spokeswoman said.

Trump announced her plans to make these donations earlier this year, saying she wanted to allay concerns that she might be profiting off her new title in the White House.

“I want to be clear that this book is a personal project. I wrote it at a different time in my life, from the perspective of an executive and an entrepreneur, and the manuscript was completed before the election last November,” she said in a news release in April. “Out of an abundance of caution and to avoid the appearance of using my official role to promote the book, I will not publicize the book through a promotional tour or media appearances.”

The final advance payment will be made in 2018, Trump’s private spokesperson said. The spokesperson said that she has not selected the charities that will receive the remainder of the money.