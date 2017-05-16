The Washington Post broke major news Monday night with a report that President Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador during a recent meeting in the Oval Office.

The news spread quickly, prompting statements from the White House and a public response from Trump’s national security adviser, H.R. McMaster.

So can a president reveal classified information? What distinctions can classified information have that may affect its distribution? And what does all this chaos mean for White House strategy?

For the second week in a row, we bring you a special, midweek episode of “Can He Do That?," a podcast that explores the powers and limitations of the American presidency.

Greg Jaffe, one of the reporters who wrote the story, is on the podcast to explain presidential power when it comes to classified information and what could happens next.

Listen to the special episode below.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.

Read more:

Trump revealed highly classified information to Russian diplomats

Lawmakers express shock and concern about Trump disclosure of classified information

On Russia, Trump and his top national security aides seem to be at odds