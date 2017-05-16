Notes by former FBI director James B. Comey show President Trump wanted the probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn dropped. (The Washington Post)

The one-word headline blared in all-caps: SABOTAGE.

The urgent missive hit inboxes of President Trump's supporters (and reporters) just minutes after a second damaging story in 24 hours was published, this one alleging that fired FBI Director James B. Comey wrote memos saying that Trump asked him to drop the FBI investigation into Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Just a day earlier, the White House sought to push back on a report in The Washington Post that Trump revealed classified information to the Russians in an Oval Office meeting last week.

The Republican Party and Trump's reelection committee were fundraising off Trump's very challenging news cycle.

The body of the email doesn't get specific, so it wasn't clear whether the email referred to the Comey story or the story about classified intelligence. But the letter seems to imply that the reports aren't just "fake news," they are real efforts by people within the government to undermine Trump.

"You already knew the media was out to get us," the email begins. "But sadly it’s not just the fake news …

"There are people within our own unelected bureaucracy that want to sabotage President Trump and our entire America First movement," it continued.

The letter went on to quote Trump's chief strategist and proponent of deconstructing the "administrative state," Stephen K. Bannon.

“If you think they’re going to give you your country back without a fight, you’re sadly mistaken. Every day is going to be a fight," Bannon had said earlier this year. "That is the promise of Donald Trump.”

To fight back, supporters were asked to donate $1 to "Drain the Swamp."

It is unclear when the email was created and sent (fundraising emails are often scheduled to be sent well in advance). But the reference to "cleaning house" is a curious line given that the subject of the hour is the circumstances under which Trump fired Comey.

"They don’t want it to be America First," the email continues. "They want it to be Special Interests first to enrich themselves all while the citizens of our country remain an afterthought.

"We have no choice but to completely DRAIN THE SWAMP. President Trump has already started cleaning house, but every day will be an uphill battle — and we need to be prepared to go into the trenches to FIGHT BACK," the email read.