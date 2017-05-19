Trump departs on his first international trip Friday, a nine-day visit abroad to Saudi Arabia, Israel, the Vatican, a NATO meeting in Brussels and a Group of Seven meeting in Sicily.

In advance of the president’s trip, White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster outlined in a news conference last week, the administration’s priorities for Trump’s international debut: “First, to reaffirm America’s global leadership. Second, to continue building key relationships with world leaders. And, third, to broadcast a message of unity to America’s friends and to the faithful of three of the world’s greatest religions.”

But those goals might be in jeopardy after a tumultuous two weeks in Washington found the White House navigating its way through nearly nonstop breaking news.

Given the challenges Trump’s administration is facing in America, how much can Trump accomplish during his trip abroad? Can the trip work as a restart of some kind for his administration?

The Post’s Pulitzer Prize-winning senior correspondent, Kevin Sullivan joins us for the latest episode of “Can He Do That?” right off the plane from Saudi Arabia — Trump’s first stop. Plus, we talk to managing editor of Foreign Affairs magazine, Jonathan Tepperman, about why presidents opt for international travel when faced with turmoil at home.

Listen to the full episode below.

Each week, ‘Can He Do That?’ examines the powers and limitations of the American presidency, focusing on one area where Trump is seemingly breaking precedent. We answer the critical questions about what today’s news means for the future of the highest office in the nation.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.