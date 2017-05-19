

White House press secretary Sean Spicer listens as national security adviser H.R. McMaster answers questions during a recent news briefing. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Headlining a fundraiser Thursday night at President Trump’s golf club in northern Virginia, White House press secretary Sean Spicer sought to make the case that the quality of Trump properties says a lot about the quality of his presidency.

“It’s an honor to be here … literally standing in a property that the president owns,” Spicer said, speaking to attendees at an event at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., that benefited the Republican Party of Virginia.

“One of the things the media won’t ever tell you is, you look around this place — the quality of the people, the quality of the establishment, the quality of the food, it’s what Trump’s all about,” Spicer said. “It’s all about quality. It’s the same kind of qualities, the same kind of dedication, that he’s brought to the White House.”

The fundraiser, for which Spicer was billed as the “special guest,” was closed to the media, but Spicer’s remarks were recorded and posted on social media by an attendee, who described herself to The Post as a Trump supporter, and verified by others in attendance.

Spicer, whose job security has been the source of much speculation, was introduced by Virginia GOP party chairman John Whitbeck as “probably the second most famous man in the world right now.”

During his introduction, Whitbeck noted that attendees were “standing on property owned by our president, Donald J. Trump.” That appeared to prompt Spicer’s riff, which went on for a few minutes.

Trump has been a regular visitor to several of his properties since becoming president. He has spent many weekends at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., and played golf at a nearby club of his. He recently spent another weekend at one of his golf clubs in Bedminster, N.J.

And when Trump stays in the Washington area for the weekend, he has made appearances at the Trump International Hotel as well as the golf club in Sterling, where the fundraiser was held.

In his remarks, Spicer praised the quality of the staff at the club, adding that “they’re at every Trump property.”

“I’ve had an opportunity to see them around the country,” he said. “This isn’t a promotion, but that’s one of the things the media gets wrong every time. They don’t understand that the people who surround this president in business are the kind of people he’s surrounded himself with now. Quality people who care about putting on a quality product. … It’s what he inspires. People who want to do a good job for the people they serve.”

In the balance of his remarks, Spicer touted Trump’s early accomplishments, arguing that the media has not given enough credit to a president who “has squeezed every second out of every minute out of every hour out of every day.”

He also took aim at the two leading Democratic contenders for governor in Virginia, saying they are “battling it out to see who can go further to the left.”

“They are literally battling it out to see who can get Elizabeth Warren’s endorsement and Bernie Sanders’s endorsement,” Spicer said, referring to two of the Senate’s most liberal members, from Massachusetts and Vermont, respectively.