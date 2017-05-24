

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump speak with Pope Francis during a meeting at the Vatican. (Evan Vucci/Pool photo via Reuters)

When President Trump met Wednesday with Pope Francis at the Vatican, noticeably absent from the entourage was Sean Spicer, the embattled White House press secretary and a devout Catholic.

While House House aides suggested that Trump’s delegation was limited by space, but Spicer’s absence renewed speculation about his job security in one of the administration’s most visible roles.

Accompanying Trump were his wife, Melania, as well as his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, both of whom serve as senior advisers to the president.

The American delegation also included national security adviser H.R. McMaster, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and two other State Department officials, Margaret Peterlin and Brian Hook.

Also along were three longtime aides who are close to the president: Hope Hicks, his communications adviser; Keith Schiller, his former bodyguard who now directs Oval Office operations, and Dan Scavino, Trump’s social media director who manages the president’s Twitter account.

Following the meeting, Scavino posted a photo of Trump’s delegation and the pontiff on his own Twitter account, writing: “THANK YOU Holy Father Pope Francis. Grateful to have had the honor of meeting you at the Vatican today - a day that I will remember forever.”

Spicer, who is a regular at Sunday Mass, did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening after the delegation arrived in Brussels.

While former president Barack Obama was in office, he was joined by his press secretaries, Jay Carney and Robert Gibbs, during sessions at the Vatican with Francis and his predecessor, Pope Benedict.

Philip Rucker contributed to this report.