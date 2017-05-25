Former senator Joe Lieberman withdrew from consideration for FBI director on May 25, citing "any appearance of a conflict of interest." He works with President Trump's longtime attorney Marc Kasowitz. (Jenny Starrs/The Washington Post)

Former senator Joseph I. Lieberman (I-Conn.) has withdrawn his name from consideration for FBI director.

Lieberman cited the potential appearance of a conflict after President Trump hired his longtime attorney Marc Kasowitz — who is a partner at the same law firm where Lieberman is senior counsel — as his outside attorney in the ongoing investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

On Wednesday, White House officials said that concerns about appointing a former politician to the post had been one reason Lieberman was no longer considered the front-runner.

In a letter to Trump dated Wednesday, Lieberman expressed his gratitude for being considered and his admiration for the “courageous work” of the FBI.

“I have decided to withdraw my name from consideration for this nomination,” Lieberman said. “With your selection of Marc Kasowitz to represent you in the various investigations that have begun, I do believe it would be best to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest, given my role as senior counsel in the law firm of which Marc is the senior partner.”

Trump is expected to continue interviewing candidates for the nomination when he returns from his foreign trip next week.