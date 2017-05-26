Over the past few months, many revelations have surfaced surrounding the Trump administration. While the nature of those revelations varies, one name in particular, has repeatedly emerged in reporting: Retired Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn.

Flynn was an adviser to Trump’s campaign and served as national security adviser before he was forced to resign in February. His resignation came after he mislead administration officials about the nature of his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

So if Flynn resigned in February, why does his name keep popping up in headlines? How do Flynn’s actions fit into the larger story surrounding possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia? When it comes to conversations with the Russians, accepting money from foreign governments, and misleading officials, which of Flynn’s reported actions may have potentially broken the law?

On this week's episode of "Can He Do That?" Harvard's Alex Whiting explains where Flynn might have broken the law. Plus, The Post's Greg Miller tells us how Flynn fits into the story of possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Listen to the full episode below.

Each week, ‘Can He Do That?’ examines the powers and limitations of the American presidency, focusing on one area where Trump is seemingly breaking precedent. We answer the critical questions about what today’s news means for the future of the highest office in the nation.

