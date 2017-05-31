The FBI obtained a secret court order to monitor communications from former Trump adviser Carter Page in summer 2016, according to law enforcement and intelligence officials. (Sarah Parnass/The Washington Post)

President Trump came to the defense of Carter Page — a former campaign adviser whose interactions with Russia are under investigation — in two tweets early Wednesday morning and accused Democrats of trying to block Page from testifying before a congressional committee.

“Witch Hunt!” Trump at one point tweeted.

Page is an international businessman and energy consultant who became an unpaid adviser to Trump's campaign in late March 2016, joining a national security advisory group. Those close to Trump have tried to distance the president from Page, insisting that the two never met and that Page played a limited role. Last summer, the FBI obtained a secret court order to monitor Page's communications after convincing a federal judge that there was probable cause to believe Page was acting as an agent of the Russian government. Page has denied that allegation, insisting he is the victim of a “witch hunt” by Democrats.

["Anyone with a pulse..." How a Russia-friendly adviser found his way into the Trump campaign]

In addition to the FBI investigation, Page had pledged to cooperate with congressional investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Earlier this month, Page seemed to duck questions from the Senate Intelligence Committee about meetings that he might have held with Russian officials or representatives of Russian business interests, along with any other communication or business dealings.

Page sent a letter to the House Intelligence Committee on Monday in which he claimed that the committee staff told him that he “might not be immediately afforded the opportunity to address the false or misleading testimony by James Comey, John Brennan, et al. as per our previously scheduled appointment for next week.” Page made clear that he's eager to testify.

Fox News's “Fox & Friends” morning show reported on the letter and read part of it on the air early Wednesday morning. Soon after, the president tweeted about it from his personal Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump. White House lawyers have discussed reviewing any tweets related to Russia before the president sends them, although it's unclear if that review process has been implemented yet.

“So now it is reported that the Democrats, who have excoriated Carter Page about Russia, don't want him to testify. He blows away their...." Trump wrote in his first message. He soon continued: ."..case against him & now wants to clear his name by showing 'the false or misleading testimony by James Comey, John Brennan...' Witch Hunt!”

