President Trump took a nine-day international trip last week that included stops in Brussels for a NATO summit and Sicily for a Group of Seven meeting. During those stops, Trump took some actions that were unsettling for our foreign allies.

In Brussels, Trump chastised fellow NATO members and demanded they meet payment obligations. In Sicily, he did not commit to keeping the United States in the Paris climate agreement, and on Thursday afternoon, he announced that the United States would, in fact, withdraw from the accord.

So what are the ramifications of Trump’s actions toward our allies and his reluctance toward some international agreements? What are the consequences for the United States’s standing on the world stage?

Here's where to find those answers: On this week's episode of "Can He Do That?," Philip Rucker, The Washington Post's White House bureau chief, offers insight from his trip abroad with the president. Plus, former U.S. ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder explains the relationship between the United States and Europe, and the value of international agreements.

