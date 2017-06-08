Former FBI director James B. Comey testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday. It commanded intense media coverage, with major networks airing the 2½-hour public hearing.

If you missed it — or even if you watched it live — you might be wondering what you need to know about it now. What are the key takeaways for the multiple investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election? And what does Comey's testimony amount to for President Trump?

National security reporter Matt Zapotosky is the guest on a special episode of “Can He Do That?” to explain what happened at the hearing, why it matters and what happens next.

Listen to the full episode below.

