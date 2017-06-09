The White House announced that this week — the same week that the former FBI director testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee — would be “infrastructure week.” It was to be a week dedicated to taking concrete steps forward on improving our nation's roads, bridges, airports, broadband reach and more.

But how far has the Trump administration gotten this week? Have they made progress in coming through on the campaign promises Trump made, namely the promise of a $1 trillion investment in infrastructure over 10 years?

Plus, why has the betterment of American infrastructure been a point of political contention for some time? Given that, can Trump — can any president — make significant progress?

On this week's episode of “Can He Do That?” senior economics correspondent Damian Paletta helps us answer this critical question: Can Trump achieve his promises on infrastructure? We also talk to former Minneapolis mayor R.T. Rybak, who faced tragedy in his own city. And Henry Petroski, author of “The Road Taken” takes us on a journey through the history of American infrastructure.

Listen to the full episode below.

Each week, ‘Can He Do That?’ examines the powers and limitations of the American presidency, focusing on one area where Trump is seemingly breaking precedent. We answer the critical questions about what today’s news means for the future of the highest office in the nation.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.