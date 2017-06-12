Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have all appeared on Fox News recently, defending their father and touting his political agenda. (Peter Stevenson/The Washington Post)

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and White House adviser, said Monday that her father felt “very vindicated” by last week’s Senate hearing featuring fired FBI director James B. Comey and that she had found a “level of viciousness” in Washington beyond what she expected.

Ivanka Trump’s morning appearance on “Fox & Friends” on the Fox News Channel was promoted by President Trump on Twitter, and followed a weekend where no administration officials appeared on the major Sunday public affairs shows.

Fielding largely friendly questions, Trump addressed the Senate hearing last week in which Comey testified that the president had asked for his loyalty and asked him to end an investigation into the role of Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser, in alleged Russian meddling in last year’s election. Comey also said he had told Trump that he was not personally under investigation in the probe of possible coordination between the Russians and his campaign.

“My father felt very vindicated in all the statements he’s been making and feels incredibly optimistic,” Ivanka Trump said.

She lamented that coverage of the hearing had overshadowed “infrastructure week,” a series of events staged by the president to highlight his vows to spur $1 trillion in new spending on roads, bridges, waterways and other infrastructure.

Speaking more broadly, Ivanka Trump said she had been surprised by “the distractions” and “noise” surrounding her father’s administration.

“We moved down to Washington,” she said of her New York-based family. “We want to be helpful. We want to do big things, important things.”

“There is a level of viciousness that I was not expecting,” Ivanka Trump said. “I was not expecting the intensity of this experience, but this isn’t supposed to be easy. My father and this administration intends to be transformative, and we want to big, bold things.”

Ivanka Trump praised the work of her husband, Jared Kushner, also a top White House aide, particularly for his work in helping set up the president’s nine-day foreign trip that included stops in Saudi Arabia, Israel and Italy.

She was also asked about “talk” of Kushner clashing with other senior White House officials.

“There is a 24-hour news cycle that gets fed by, and is encouraged by, a lot of salacious details, but at the end of the day, we’re all focused on the work, and that’s very true for Jared,” Ivanka Trump said. “He’s somebody who just likes to get things done.”