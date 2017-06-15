

President Trump delivers a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington on Wednesday after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot in nearby Alexandria, Va. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump again urged the nation to pray for critically injured Rep. Steve Scalise, who he said is in a “brave fight” but is in “some trouble” due to the severity of his wounds.

“It's been much more difficult than people even thought at the time,” Trump said on Thursday morning. “He's in some trouble but he's a great fighter and he'll be okay.”

Trump visited Scalise's bedside Wednesday night, along with first lady Melania Trump. Vice President Pence and second lady Karen Pence also visited Scalise at MedStar Washington Hospital Center on Thursday morning.

“I reassured them that the entire country is pulling for them, praying for them and we are here for them every single step of the way,” Trump said.

The president called Scalise “a great fighter” and suggested that the shooting, which occurred during a practice for the Republican's congressional baseball team in Alexandria, might bring the country together.

“Steve, in his own way, may have brought some unity to our long-divided country,” Trump said. “I have a feeling that Steve has made a great sacrifice but there could be some unity brought to our country.”

Trump hailed the heroism of two Capitol Police officers who were also wounded during the shooting and who have been credited with saving the lives of the more than two dozen congressmen and staff members at the practice.

One officer, Crystal Griner, remains at the MedStar facility. Trump visited with Griner and her wife Wednesday night. Pence also visited the officer Thursday morning. Another officer, David Bailey, was also injured and hospitalized after the shooting.

“They ran right into the fire,” Trump said of the officers. “They ran right into those guns and the bullets and they saved a lot of lives.

“They have great, great courage,” he added.

Another victim, former congressional staffer and lobbyist Matt Mika, was seriously wounded during the shooting.

“Anything you need, we are here for you,” Trump said, speaking to Mika's family. “Hopefully Matt will be okay.

“In these difficult hours, it is more important than ever to help each other care for each other and remind each other that we are all united by our love of our great and beautiful country,” he added.