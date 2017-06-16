

President Trump salutes a U.S. Marine as he walks off Marine One upon returning to the White House from Miami on June, 16, 2017. (European Pressphoto Agency/Michael Reynolds)

President Trump has hired prominent defense attorney John Dowd to join his defense team amidst multiple probes into Russian interference in the election, and now, reported allegations of obstruction of justice.

Dowd, who has represented clients in cases involving the Department of Justice and the Senate Ethics Committee, will join Trump’s legal team led by his longtime personal lawyer Marc Kasowitz.

Dowd, a former Department of Justice attorney, also investigated Pete Rose for Major League Baseball.

Also assisting Trump in handling the investigations is Jay Sekulow, chief counsel for the American Center for Law & Justice, a conservative advocacy group. Michael J. Bowe, an attorney with Kasowitz's law firm, is also assisting the team.

Trump faces multiple investigations into possible collusion between his campaign associates and Russian officials, who are believed to have ordered a massive effort to disrupt the 2016 election. A special counsel, led by former FBI director Robert S. Mueller III, is also looking into allegations that Trump attempted to obstruct the investigation, The Washington Post reported this week.

House and Senate investigators are also looking into Russian hacking and possible collusion of Trump campaign associates.