

President Trump salutes as he boards Marine One with first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron on Saturday. (Molly Riley/EPA)

President Trump returned to the White House Sunday afternoon after making his inaugural visit to Camp David nearly five months into his presidency.

Just before taking office in January, Trump told a journalist that the rustic retreat in Maryland’s Catoctin Mountains would be likable “for about 30 minutes.” So there was reason to believe that Trump, whose preferred weekend getaways have been his plush properties in Florida and New Jersey, wouldn't have rave reviews of the secluded spot that's been a destination for 14 previous presidents.

[On Father’s Day weekend, Trump makes his inaugural visit to Camp David]

Trump's take on Sunday, however, was positive. Responding to a shouted question from a reporter as he walked from Marine One to the White House, Trump, wearing a white “Make America Great Again” ball cap, offered these words: “incredible,” “beautiful” and “really nice.”

Joining him for the walk on the South Lawn back into the residence on Father's Day were his wife, Melania, and their 11-year-old son, Barron. Barron paused on the way to take a photograph of Marine One with his phone before catching up with his parents.