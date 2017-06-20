President Trump called the death of Otto Warmbier, an American recently released after being held by North Korean authorities, a "disgrace," on June 20 at the White House. (The Washington Post)

President Trump on Tuesday called the death of Otto Warmbier, who was detained in North Korea for nearly a year and a half, “a total disgrace” and indirectly blamed former president Barack Obama for not securing the University of Virginia student's release sooner.

“It's a total disgrace what happened to Otto,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “It should never, ever be allowed to happen. And frankly, if he were brought home sooner, I think the results would have been a lot different.”

Trump said he had spoken with the Warmbier family and conveyed his sympathies, and he repeated his assertion that the 22-year-old might have survived his coma had he been returned to the United States earlier.

[Otto Warmbier dies days after release from North Korean detention]

“He should have been brought home that same day,” Trump said. “The results would have been a lot different.”

It was unclear what date Trump was referring to, but it might have been the day in January 2016 when Warmbier was arrested during a brief tourist visit to North Korea. He was detained by the North Korean government until his release last week. Warmbier was medically evacuated and returned home in a coma, and died Monday afternoon.

Trump made his comments in the Oval Office during a meeting with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

Warmbier's father, Fred Warmbier, has praised Trump for helping secure his son's release. Asked a few days ago whether he felt the Obama administration had not done enough to help his family, Warmbier said, "I think the results speak for themselves."

On Sunday, Donald Trump Jr., the president's eldest son, tweeted a story with the headline, “Father Of Otto Warmbier: Obama Admin Told Us To Keep Quiet, Trump Admin Brought Him Home,” and wrote: “Not surprising at all!”