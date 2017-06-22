

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) faces questions about her leadership after the defeat of a Democratic candidate in a Georgia special election. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

The Democratic Party's charged debate about whether it needs a new generation of leaders included a new voice on Thursday: President Trump.

Trump mocked the twin faces of the Democrats in Washington — Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) — in a Thursday morning tweet, facetiously urging them to stay in their leadership roles for the sake of the Republican Party.

“I certainly hope the Democrats do not force Nancy P out. That would be very bad for the Republican Party — and please let Cryin' Chuck stay!” Trump tweeted.

I certainly hope the Democrats do not force Nancy P out. That would be very bad for the Republican Party - and please let Cryin' Chuck stay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

Trump's statement comes as some elected Democrats are urging a turnover, especially in the House, following Tuesday's bruising defeat in a Georgia special congressional election that Democrats had thought they would win. Republican candidate Karen Handel effectively used Pelosi as a liberal boogeyman in her race against Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff.

At his campaign rally in Iowa on Wednesday night, Trump mocked the Democrats' failure in Georgia.

“They raised a fortune for him,” Trump said. “They fought like hell. They said they were going to win. … The truth us, people love us [Republicans], all of us. They love us. They don't get it. They haven't figured it out yet. You know, they're still trying to figure where all of those voters came from. Those voters came out of the hills.”