The Washington Post published a captivating story Friday that offers a deep look inside the Obama administration's response to Russian interference in the 2016 election. The details and timeline add insight into where the United States stands with Russia and what President Trump faces today.

The story raises “Can He Do That?” questions for both the Obama and Trump administrations. Can a president fail to sufficiently punish a country that interferes in our democratic elections? Can an incoming president deny that such interference occurred? And what happens when the two leaders transition power?

On this week's episode, Greg Miller, who wrote this complex and deeply reported story along with Ellen Nakashima and Adam Entous, answers those questions and gives voice to the reporting.

