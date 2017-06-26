

Jared Kushner, left, attends a dinner Monday welcoming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law and White House adviser, has retained storied white-collar defense lawyer Abbe Lowell to advise him in the ongoing Russia investigation, a White House official confirmed.

Lowell, a lawyer at Chadbourne & Parke, has defended a number of high-profile clients and was chief counsel to House Democrats during impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton. He has also represented Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) against corruption charges.

Lowell's role in Kushner's legal team was first reported by Politico.

“When Bob Mueller left WilmerHale to‎ become special counsel and three of our colleagues joined him, we asked Mr. Kushner to get independent legal advice on whether to continue with us as his counsel,” said Kushner's attorney Jamie Gorelick. “He engaged Abbe Lowell to advise him and then decided to add Mr. Lowell to the team representing him in the various inquiries into the Russia matter.”

Lowell is the chair of Chadbourne's white-collar defense, regulatory investigations and litigation group.

Kushner's business dealings are being scrutinized by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III as part of his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion between Russians and Trump campaign associates.

The Washington Post reported on Sunday that one of the transactions that might be scrutinized by the special counsel is a $285 million loan Kushner's real estate company finalized one month before Election Day.