While meeting with the World Series-winning Chicago Cubs at the White House, President Trump was asked by reporter if he would accept Sen. Charles E. Schumer's (D-N.Y.) request to meet with the entire Senate chamber to craft a bipartisan health care bill. (Reuters)

A day after Senate Republicans pulled plans to vote on their health-care bill this week, President Trump promised a surprise on the matter, though he did not specify what.

“Health care is working along very well. . . . We're going to have a big surprise,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. “We have a great health-care package.”

Trump offered no details, only reiterating, “We're going to have a great, great surprise.”

The president met with Republican senators at the White House on Tuesday after the vote was called off. And Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is said to be preparing new revisions to the bill to be evaluated by the Congressional Budget Office as soon as Friday.

“I think it's really simple: Republicans have been talking about doing this for a number of years and they're committed to getting it done and this is part of the process,” said White House principal deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “This is one of the reasons that we've never been focused on a timeline or having to get it done on a certain day, by a certain holiday or anything else. It's about getting it right.”

Several Republicans have voiced opposition to both the timing and the substance of the bill. It is unclear how it might be changed to meet the differing demands of conservative and moderate wings of the Republican Party.

Party leaders have kept Senate Democrats at arms length, hoping to convince enough of Republicans to push the bill through with a 50-vote threshold.

Asked whether he might negotiate with Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, Trump criticized the New York Democrat as lacking seriousness.

“I don't think he's serious. He hasn't been serious,” Trump said. “Obamacare is such a disaster. And he wants to try and save something that's hurting a lot of people. It's hurting a lot of people.”

Jenna Johnson contributed to this report.